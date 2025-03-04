Democrats Busted for Acting Like Bots
We Know Who One of Trump's Guests Will Be for His Joint Address to Congress

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 04, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Payton McNabb, the volleyball player who was left partially paralyzed after competing against a so-called “transgender” athlete, will be one of President Donald Trump’s guests at his joint address to Congress on Tuesday.

As Townhall covered, McNabb was 17 years old when a male athlete spiked a volleyball in her face so hard that she lost consciousness. Townhall reported on this disturbing incident when it occurred.

McNabb was left with brain damage and paralysis on the right side of her body. She gave up on her dream of going to college on a volleyball scholarship, and now faces difficulty walking. 

In addition, this specific play that altered the course of McNabb’s life was later posted as part of a “highlight reel” for college recruiters, which Townhall also covered.

Later on, McNabb shared a public testimony about the incident. 

After Trump took office, he signed an executive order banning men from women’s sports. The order, titled "No Men in Women's Sports," mandates that Title IX be interpreted as prohibiting the participation of transgender girls and women in female sports. This is a far cry from the Biden administration’s approach to Title IX.

"From now on, women's sports will be only for women," he said. "The war on women's sports is over."

"America rejects transgender lunacy," he added.

McNabb told the Daily Caller, “I’m so incredibly thankful for the chance to be a part of such a historic event, and to have my story contribute to a larger conversation, and really just highlight how big this issue really is.”


