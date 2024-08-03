Horrifying: A 'Transgender' Athlete Left a Female Volleyball Player Partially Paralyzed

A volleyball player who was left partially paralyzed after competing against a so-called “transgender” athlete has broken her silence.

Payton McNabb was 17 years old when a male athlete who thinks he’s a woman spiked a volleyball in her face so hard that she lost consciousness. She told Daily Mail that the man “cackled in delight,” as did his teammates, when she was injured. Townhall reported this incident when it occurred.

McNabb was left with brain damage and paralysis on the right side of her body. She gave up on her dream of going to college on a volleyball scholarship, and now faces difficulty walking.

All this, because a community of parents and school staff allowed a male athlete to play on a women’s team in the name of “inclusivity” and “fairness.” While the "transgender" athlete who injured her is off living his life, McNabb struggles day-to-day with the injuries she sustained from this one high school game.

In addition, this specific play that altered the course of McNabb’s life was later posted as part of a “highlight reel” for college recruiters, which Townhall also covered.

This week, the world watched in shock and horror as two athletes who are believed to have male chromosomes competed against women in boxing. In the first instance, a female boxer, Angela Carini, from Italy, quit after just 46 seconds against her opponent, Imane Khelif, from Algeria, on Wednesday, as Townhall covered.

After this incident, Lin Yu-ting, another boxer, easily defeated female athlete Sitora Turdibekova, from Uzbekistan.

Both Khelif and Lin were disqualified from an international women’s boxing competition last year for failing to pass a gender eligibility test.

McNabb told DailyMail that it was “disgusting” that the two boxers were cleared to compete at the Olympic games.

“There is a biological difference between the two [trans women and women], there is a difference in sports because of this in the first place,” she said. “It's dangerous to have the two [sexes] competing together, and just not ok. I am disgusted by this, personally. This is morally wrong and evil.”

“These women have worked so hard and trained tirelessly to get all the way to the Olympics, all so they can get punched in the face by a dude,” McNabb continued, adding that “It used to be illegal for men to beat up women, and now people are putting it on TV and watching it. It's such a weird reality we are living in now.”