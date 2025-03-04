Here's Why This Trans 'Actress' Was Roasted at the Oscars

The 2025 Academy Awards took place on Sunday night.

Townhall previously covered how there was immense controversy around the musical “Emilia Perez,” which got 13 Oscar nominations. The musical details a Mexican drug lord who undergoes “gender-affirming surgery" and fakes his death to leave his family to live as a woman. The film’s lead, Karla Sofía Gascón, was nominated for “Best Actress.” The only thing is, Gascón is a man who thinks he is a “trans woman.”

Advertisement

At first, Gascón, 52, was celebrated for being the first "openly transgender actress” to be nominated for the award. The excitement didn’t last long. Sure enough, Gascón got “cancelled” by Hollywood when old tweets he wrote that were deemed racist, etc. were exposed. Gascón was dropped from all the Oscar promotions for the film and was denounced by his co-stars, as Townhall covered.

Shockingly, Gascón was in attendance at the awards ceremony Sunday night. Instead of being celebrated as a “trailblazing” transgender, he got roasted.

Conan O’Brien, the host, pointed out Gascón’s scandal in his monologue.

“‘Anora’ uses the F word 479 times,” O’Brien said of one film. “That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist. ‘You tweeted what?!’”

“Karla Sofía Gascón is here tonight…Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, my name is Jimmy Kimmel,” he added.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

According to multiple outlets, Gascón was accompanied by a Netflix publicist the entire night, who did not allow him to speak to the press.

Gascón’s co-star, Zoe Saldaña, spoke to reporters after she won an award. In her remarks, she apologized to Mexicans who felt “offended” by “Emilia Perez.”

Saldaña offered an apology but seemingly retracted it by saying she didn’t “agree” with the sentiment that the film was offensive to Mexicans.

“For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico…we were making a film about four women. And these women could have been Russian, could have been Dominican, could have been black…these women are still very universal women,” she claimed, saying that the film was made from a place of “love and respect.”

“Emilia Pérez” star Zoe Saldaña responds to criticism of the film’s portrayal of Mexico, after a journalist shares that it has been “really hurtful for us Mexicans.” https://t.co/AUQtz88gSi pic.twitter.com/8MBNR4Pvcn — Variety (@Variety) March 3, 2025





Trump Speech Sale! TODAY ONLY. 60 Percent off ALL VIP MEMBERSHIPS! Don't wait, sign up NOW by clicking HERE!