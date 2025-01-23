A ‘Trans Woman’ Was Just Nominated for an Oscar

Karla Sofía Gascón is the first “openly transgender actress” to be nominated for an Academy Award for his performance as the title character in the musical “Emilia Pérez.”

In the musical, Gascón plays a cartel boss who undergoes “gender-affirming surgery.”

Gascón, 52, came out as transgender in 2016, according to The New York Times. He is known for his work in Mexican telenovelas.

Gascón told the Times that “she was determined not to let the Oscar buzz go to her head.

“At this age I am in balance,” he said. “Other people are thinking, ‘Wow, this is a special moment, you must be very nervous or very excited.’ No, I am normal. I prefer it that way.”

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh reacted to the news on X.

“There should be no outrage on the right. Let this dude take home the best actress trophy,” he wrote.

“The actual female actresses who get robbed deserve it. None of them have the courage to speak out. All of them supported this madness. Now the monster turns against them. Poetic justice,” he added.

Townhall has covered this actor before. Earlier this month, Townhall reported how the transgender agenda was on full display at the Golden Globes. “Emilia Perez” won best film, comedy or musical and Gascón spoke on behalf of the cast for the acceptance speech.

“I chose these colors tonight—the Buddhist colors—because I have a message I have for you. The light always wins over darkness. You can put us in jail, you can beat us up, but you can never take away our soul or our resistance or our identity. I want to say to you, raise your voice and say that I won, I am who I am, not who you want [me to be],” Gascón said.