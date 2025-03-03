Looks Like Trump Is Ready to Bring the Heat in His Address to Congress

President Donald Trump took to social media to foreshadow his joint address to Congress scheduled for Tuesday evening.

“TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Advertisement

“I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS,” the president added.

🇺🇸TOMORROW NIGHT at 9 PM EST: President Trump delivers his first joint address to Congress. You won’t want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/UlPkRQwqKs — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 3, 2025

This statement comes days after Trump and Vice President JD Vance had a fiery exchange at the White House with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Townhall covered, during the meeting at the White House, Zelenskyy appeared shrugging and rolling his eyes multiple times as the leaders discussed Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

Vance called out Zelenskyy’s entitlement by stating, “Have you said thank you once?” for the United States’ role in helping Ukraine against Russia.

“You’re not winning this…If you didn’t have [the U.S.] military equipment, this war would have been over,” Trump stated unapologetically. “I think it’s good for the American people to see what’s going on.”

Heated exchange between President Trump, VP JD Vance, and Zelensky.



Vance: “Have you said thank you once?"



Trump: "You're not winning this... If you didn't have our military equipment this war would been over."pic.twitter.com/nWXbwzFKwE — The American Conservative (@amconmag) February 28, 2025

Zelenskyy appeared insulted by their remarks. Later on, the lunch scheduled at the White House with Zelenskyy was called off, as was their joint press briefing.

Trump shared on Truth Social that “I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved…He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office.”

After this, Zelenskyy fired off a series of posts on X kissing up to Trump and Vance.

“Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you, president of the United States, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that,” he wrote.

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.

Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

Trump’s joint address to Congress will be live blogged on Townhall.com tomorrow night.