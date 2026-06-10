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Democrat Calls Republicans Fascists, Wishes He Could 'Run Over' Trump at Congressional Baseball Game

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 10, 2026 8:37 PM
Democrat Calls Republicans Fascists, Wishes He Could 'Run Over' Trump at Congressional Baseball Game
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Congress is showing out for the U.S. Congressional Baseball game tonight. 

Townhall interviewed U.S. Democrat Rep. Christian Menefee (TX-18). 

Menefee said that he’s hoping to pull out a win against Republicans tonight. He said that many of them are fascists. 

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“A lot of them, yeah. Certainly, the President is. I wish he was [sic] out here playing, hopefully run him over when I’m sliding home,” Menefee told Townhall. 

Townhall asked what it’s like playing against fascists. Menefee responded: “There’s a deep-seated anger that makes us want to win, so we gotta go get this dub."

Democrats and Republicans have played the annual Congressional Baseball Game since 1909. 

The game raises money for charity. As of 8:23 p.m. ET, Republicans are leading 11-0. 

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