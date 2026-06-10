Democrat Calls Republicans Fascists, Wishes He Could 'Run Over' Trump at Congressional Baseball Game

Congress is showing out for the U.S. Congressional Baseball game tonight.

Townhall interviewed U.S. Democrat Rep. Christian Menefee (TX-18).

Menefee said that he’s hoping to pull out a win against Republicans tonight. He said that many of them are fascists.

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⚾️Democrat FANTASIZES about SMASHING Trump ahead of the congressional baseball game⚾️



QUESTION: Do you think the Republicans are fascists?



REP. CHRISTIAN MENEFEE: A lot of them, yeah, certainly the president is. I wish he was out here playing. Hopefully run him over when I'm… pic.twitter.com/5o8Xla3wC5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 10, 2026

“A lot of them, yeah. Certainly, the President is. I wish he was [sic] out here playing, hopefully run him over when I’m sliding home,” Menefee told Townhall.

Townhall asked what it’s like playing against fascists. Menefee responded: “There’s a deep-seated anger that makes us want to win, so we gotta go get this dub."

Democrats and Republicans have played the annual Congressional Baseball Game since 1909.

The game raises money for charity. As of 8:23 p.m. ET, Republicans are leading 11-0.

Democrats' defensive disaster leads to two runs for Republicans after a hit by Rep. Bill Huizenga that didn't leave the infield in the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity.



Republican and Democratic lawmakers took the field in one of Washington's longest-running… pic.twitter.com/RJAnQTck7q — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 10, 2026

Republicans with an 8 run 4th inning and it’s now 11-0 in the Congressional Baseball Game.



The Democrats once again suck at sports. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 11, 2026

Excited to cheer on my Senate colleagues @SenEricSchmitt and @SenJoniErnst at tonight’s Congressional Baseball Game. pic.twitter.com/2TqBGpvfLw — Senator Ashley Moody (@SenAshleyMoody) June 10, 2026





Always love the Congressional Baseball game! Fun coverage coming soon to @KatiePavlichNN 🇺🇸 ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Hp9JUzbiEW — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 10, 2026

Watch the game here:

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