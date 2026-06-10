Here's What Karmelo Anthony's Mother Said Outside the Courthouse Following Her Son's Guilty Verdict

Justice has been served in Texas, where Karmelo Anthony was convicted of murder yesterday in a case that received national attention. Anthony fatally stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in 2025 during a track meet in nearby Frisco. Supporters of Karmelo were outraged outside as the verdict was read and Anthony was sentenced to 35 years, though it should have been life without parole. There should be no mercy for murderers. But now, this is all about race, so you could expect wild accusations, especially from Anthony’s mother, who said this while driving away in a luxury car (via NY Post):

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Karmelo Anthony’s mother was filmed shouting “racist!” as she left a Texas courthouse in an Acura sedan — hours after her 19-year-old son was convicted of murdering fellow teen Austin Metcalf and sentenced to 35 years in prison. “Racist! Bias!” Kayla Hayes yells through the passenger side window of a black car on Tuesday amid the throngs of protesters outside the court in McKinney, Texas, in the Dallas suburbs. The chant appeared to start among the crowd of mostly black supporters who gathered ahead of Tuesday’s verdict in the murder trial — which saw Anthony’s family quickly claim he was the victim of racism. […] Hayes is also heard saying, “Send that message that they can do whatever,” before making a heart gesture at her killer son’s supporters. “Keep your head up!” another supporter yells, as others shout, “Power to the people!” and “free Karmelo!”

FRISCO: “I’m from Africa. I’m blacker than all of you”



Black man who came with a “White Lives Matter” sign at the Karmelo Anthony sentencing was told he wasn’t black for supporting Austin Metcalf



He quickly put all the crazy blacks in their place so they threatened to kill him pic.twitter.com/2UlVTjW4CJ — E (@ElijahSchaffer) June 10, 2026

No, he’s a murdering piece of trash, and you’re no better, lady. But I’m glad you’re enjoying all the money people sent you.

Never forget. A Black kid was able to raise nearly $1 million for kiIIing a White kid. pic.twitter.com/b3gHdCzZoN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 9, 2026

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