Tipsheet

This State Wants to Put Condom Vending Machines in Preschools

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 01, 2025 10:30 AM
Cliff Owen

Lawmakers in Maryland have put forward a bill that would make condoms available throughout elementary schools in the state. 

The controversial bill was introduced by Democrat Del. Nicole Williams of Prince George's County. The legislation, Bill 380 would repeal a ban on condoms and other forms of contraception being available within vending machines at kindergarten, nursery, elementary or secondary public schools.

Maryland’s House of Delegates advanced the bill on Friday, 89-41. It now is headed to the Democrat-controlled Senate, WMAR 2 reported.

One Republican lawmaker, Del. Kathy Szeliga, said that Democrats have “lost their minds.”

"MD lawmakers have officially lost their minds. Condom vending machines in SCHOOLS—from preschools to high schools? Yes, you read that right," Szeliga said after the bill's passage in the House.

"Thanks to HB 380, the ‘Condoms for Kiddies’ bill, your child’s school could soon be a one-stop shop for birth control. What’s next, hormone therapy at recess? This is what happens when the people in charge put ideology over common sense," she reportedly added.

Szeliga appeared in an interview on Fox News where she spoke about the bill. 

"It makes no sense whatsoever," Szeliga said on "America Reports." "You're discriminating against traditional families that don’t want their 14-year-old daughter going to a high school and walking down the hall in front of a sex vending machine."

