This Democrat Governor Will Pull Funding From Cities That Do Not Tackle Homelessness

This week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) vowed to pull funding from cities and counties in his state that do not tackle homelessness.

According to Newsom’s office, a new tool, accountability.ca.gov, will keep data compiled detailing the work that communities across the state are doing to combat homelessness. Additionally, Newsom released $920 million in additional funding to put towards this issue.

The website shows which counties are either in compliance, or out of compliance, with the state's expectations around those needs.



It shows permitting units approved, housing units completed, how close locals are to their goals, etc... — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) February 24, 2025

“Communities that receive awards through the newest round of HHAP funding must adhere to increased accountability, transparency, and compliance measures,” the Governor’s press release states. “These include an increased focus on resolving encampments, requirements that recipients have a compliant housing element to obtain future funding, and requirements that grantees obligate and expend past awards before receiving new funds.”

Reportedly, the website was created after a state audit found that Newsom’s administration was not tracking the billions of dollars it spent on addressing homelessness. The website gives a detailed description of all 58 counties in the state. It explains if their housing plans are in compliance with state standards, if homelessness is going up or down, and a dashboard with the number of people by county who are receiving full-service behavioral health services.

“No one in our nation should be without a place to call home. As we continue to support our communities in addressing homelessness, we expect fast results, not excuses. While we are pleased by the progress many communities have made to address the homelessness crisis, there is more work to do,” Newsom said in a statement.

Newsom’s press release added that these efforts will reverse “decades of inaction” on the issue.