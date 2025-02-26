There's Context Missing in the Outrage Over Trump's First Cabinet Meeting
Tipsheet

This Democrat Governor Will Pull Funding From Cities That Do Not Tackle Homelessness

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 26, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

This week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) vowed to pull funding from cities and counties in his state that do not tackle homelessness.

According to Newsom’s office, a new tool, accountability.ca.gov, will keep data compiled detailing the work that communities across the state are doing to combat homelessness. Additionally, Newsom released $920 million in additional funding to put towards this issue.

“Communities that receive awards through the newest round of HHAP funding must adhere to increased accountability, transparency, and compliance measures,” the Governor’s press release states. “These include an increased focus on resolving encampments, requirements that recipients have a compliant housing element to obtain future funding, and requirements that grantees obligate and expend past awards before receiving new funds.”

Reportedly, the website was created after a state audit found that Newsom’s administration was not tracking the billions of dollars it spent on addressing homelessness. The website gives a detailed description of all 58 counties in the state. It explains if their housing plans are in compliance with state standards, if homelessness is going up or down, and a dashboard with the number of people by county who are receiving full-service behavioral health services.

“No one in our nation should be without a place to call home. As we continue to support our communities in addressing homelessness, we expect fast results, not excuses. While we are pleased by the progress many communities have made to address the homelessness crisis, there is more work to do,” Newsom said in a statement. 

Newsom’s press release added that these efforts will reverse “decades of inaction” on the issue.

