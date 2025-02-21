There's No Way Trump's Approval Ratings Are Dropping This Fast
Did You Catch These Details About the Indiana Student Who Planned to Commit a School Shooting?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 21, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Last week, Townhall covered how law enforcement thwarted a mass shooting at a Indiana High School. 

Police arrested Mooresville High School student Trinity Shockley before she could carry out her plot on Valentine’s Day. Before this, police received an anonymous tip that there would be an attack on the school. Shockley became a person of interest before cops executed search warrants at her home and arrested her.

From that point on, details have poured out about the troubled teenager. Previously, Shockley was hit by a drunk driver on her way to school. The community created a fundraiser for her as a result. Then, the person who drunkenly hit Shockley committed suicide. Shockley felt immense guilt for the driver’s death.

Also, Shockley’s mother had passed away and she was experiencing bullying at school.

That’s not all. According to CNN, Shockley developed an “obsession” with school shooters, particularly, Nikolas Cruz – the gunman who murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.

The anonymous tip sent to authorities included messages Shockley sent on Discord describing her plans for the shooting. This included murdering her best friend (via CNN):

“I’m shooting him,” Shockley allegedly wrote in messages with another person.

“Parkland part two,” Shockley allegedly told another Discord user. “I’ve been planning this for a YEAR.”

The FBI traced the IP address associated with the Discord account back to Shockley, the affidavit says.

Additionally, CNN reported that Shockley is charged under the name “Trinity,” but “is transgender and goes by the name Jamie.” 

Townhall covered how another “transgender” carried out a school shooting in recent years. Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old shooter who murdered children and staff at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2023, was a woman pretending to be a man.

