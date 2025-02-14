Cops Thwarted a School Shooting Plot at an Indiana High School

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly planning a mass shooting at her high school to carry out on Valentine’s Day, according to multiple reports.

Trinity Shockley was arrested this week after authorities uncovered her plot to commit a mass shooting at Mooresville High School outside Indianapolis.

Advertisement

An anonymous tip about an alleged attack on the school made its way to the FBI around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The FBI then contacted the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department. During an investigation, it came to light that Shockley was a person of interest. Law enforcement executed search warrants at Shockley’s home and arrested her, according to Fox 95.

Indiana teen girl’s Valentine’s Day mass shooting plot at her high school thwarted after FBI tip https://t.co/Gj70dcfZ2F pic.twitter.com/qz1dClRsP2 — New York Post (@nypost) February 13, 2025

Reportedly, Shockley was previously the center of a Mooresville community fundraiser after she was hit by a drunk driver on her way to school.

According to Fox 59, Shockley suffered a fractured femur, fractured arm, sprained ACL, two brain contusions and a web compression fracture.

Three years ago, Shockley was hit by a car, thrown into the air and rolled over. She had several broken bones and two brain contusions. I talked to Trinity’s aunt at the time who described her as an outgoing girl always on the move. https://t.co/EEifXCxfTL — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) February 13, 2025

Now, Shockley is being held without bail on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, threat to commit terrorism, and conspiracy to commit intimidation.