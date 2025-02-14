DOGE Has Arrived at the IRS
Tipsheet

Cops Thwarted a School Shooting Plot at an Indiana High School

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 14, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly planning a mass shooting at her high school to carry out on Valentine’s Day, according to multiple reports.

Trinity Shockley was arrested this week after authorities uncovered her plot to commit a mass shooting at Mooresville High School outside Indianapolis. 

An anonymous tip about an alleged attack on the school made its way to the FBI around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The FBI then contacted the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department. During an investigation, it came to light that Shockley was a person of interest. Law enforcement executed search warrants at Shockley’s home and arrested her, according to Fox 95.

Reportedly, Shockley was previously the center of a Mooresville community fundraiser after she was hit by a drunk driver on her way to school.

According to Fox 59, Shockley suffered a fractured femur, fractured arm, sprained ACL, two brain contusions and a web compression fracture.

Now, Shockley is being held without bail on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, threat to commit terrorism, and conspiracy to commit intimidation.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

