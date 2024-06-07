Trans Nashville Shooter's Disturbing Manifesto Revealed

The manifesto of the 28-year-old transgender who killed six people, including three children, at a Nashville Christian School is finally here, revealing disturbing details.

The manifesto, written by Audrey Hale, the transgender female who identified as a male, left handwritten notes that were found in her vehicle following the shooting at a Covenant School in Nashville in 2023.

The contents of the notes are jarring and shocking.

The biological female wrote “My penis exists in my head. I swear to god I’m a male,” claiming that being raised a girl was “torture.”

“I finally found the answer – that changing one’s gender is possible,” Hale wrote. “I hate parental views; how my mom sees me as a daughter – and she’d not bear to want to lose that daughter because a son would be the death of Audrey.”

She wrote that she was so desperate to be placed on puberty blockers that she would be willing to “kill” if it meant she could get them. Hale also explained how she hated her conservative Christian upbringing.

Her manifesto also included several fantasies. One was her will to have a penis so she could have sex with a woman. Hale also wanted to be referred to by Aiden, writing that she had trouble securing a job after failing background checks using the predominantly male name.

Hale also wrote about the political implications of transgender people owning guns.

“So now in America, it makes one a criminal to have a gun or, be transgender, or non-binary,' she wrote Hale. “God, I hate those s***head politicians.”

After opening fire at the Christian school, Hale was gunned down by law enforcement during her “carefully planned” attack.

