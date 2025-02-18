Here's What's Shocking About What These Biden-to-Trump Voters Said to Frank Luntz
One Massive Teachers’ Union Is Under Investigation for Antisemitism

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 18, 2025 11:00 AM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

The largest teachers’ union in Massachusetts is under investigation for allegedly offering antisemitic materials to its members. 

According to CBS News, the materials included images of a dollar bill folded into a star of David, a poster that stated, “Zionists F*** Off,” and a children’s book about the life of a Palestinian girl. 

Massachusetts State Rep. Simon Cataldo read from the book at a hearing on Monday where a Special Legislative Committee on Combatting Antisemitism questioned Massachusetts Teachers Association President Max Page about the materials.

"When I was 10 years old, I had to flee my home in Palestine," State Rep. Simon Cataldo read from the book at the hearing. "A group of bullies called Zionists wanted my land, so they stole it by force and hurt many people."

In the hearing, Page said, "The notion that our union is trying to indoctrinate our young people is simply not true.”

"It has unfortunately led to death threats on me and my staff and other attacks on our union,” he added.

One local science teacher told the outlet, "I would much rather my union takes care of teachers and takes no political positions.” He added that he did not receive any of the antisemitic materials.

The teacher added that teachers should be welcoming and inclusive at school. 

"You try to not announce loudly your strongly held opinions and your political views," he explained.

Fox News reported that the materials were available to over 117,000 teachers and school staff. 

Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM EDUCATION

