The Coast Guard Just Intercepted Over 100 Haitians Headed to the US

An “overloaded” boat filled with over 100 Haitians was intercepted by the United States Coast Guard and sent back on Monday.

The 30-foot boat with 132 Haitians was about 50 miles off the Florida coast, between Cuba and Cay Sal Bank.

According to a press release from the USCG, a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew based out of Jacksonville and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 aircrew notified watchstanders of the boat.

One the Haitians were on the Coast Guard cutter, they were processed and provided foot, water and basic medical attention before they were sent back to Haiti.

“The Coast Guard will continue to prioritize strengthening our domestic integrity and disrupting attempts to enter the United States illegally by sea,” Lt. Zane Carter, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer, said in a statement. “We are steadfast in our mission to safeguard America by securing our maritime borders.”

According to the New York Post, since Oct. 1, over 300 Haitian migrants have been repatriated after trying to illegally reach the United States.

Last June, Townhall covered how the Coast Guard intercepted hundreds of illegals from Bahamas and Haiti in boats headed towards Florida.

Before that, Townhall covered how the Coast Guard repatriated 23 Cubans who were en route to the United States by boat.