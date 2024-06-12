Blinken Pressed on Biden's Flow of Aid to Palestinian Terrorists
Argentina's Javier Milei Is Draining the Swamp
ABC News Host Seems to Forget This Crucial Detail About the Israeli...
Progressive Reporter Highlights How Steve Bannon's Conviction Is Abnormal
This Reporter Had the Perfect Response to the Leftist Lunacy Over Israel’s Hostage...
The Latest Inflation Report Is More Bad News for Bidenomics
Success in Classrooms
Police Department's Message to Beachgoers Concerning Rampant Theft Raises Eyebrows
Here's How AOC and Raskin Plan to Start Holding the Supreme Court 'Accountable'
An Unlikely Leftist Figure Slams the Secret Recordings of SCOTUS Justices
What's Going on at 538?
Prior to Arrests, Guess How These ISIS Terror Suspects Entered America?
Can Republican Nominee Sam Brown Emerge Victorious in Key 'Toss-Up' Senate Race?
Amateur Hour at the White House
Tipsheet

The Coast Guard Intercepted Hundreds of Illegal Aliens Bound for the U.S.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 12, 2024 11:30 AM

The United States Coast Guard intercepted hundreds of illegal aliens in boats headed towards Florida over the weekend. 

According to Fox News, a total of 305 people fleeing Bahamas and Haiti were “unlawful maritime migration attempts” during Operation Vigilant Sentry and rescued from unsafe vessels and returned to their countries of origin (via Fox):

Advertisement

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Thetis brought 196 people back to the war-torn country of Haiti on Monday after intercepting two migrant voyage last Wednesday and Thursday. 

The other 109 migrants were intercepted by crews of the Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans and Cutter Richard Etheridge and handed to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force on Sunday.

"Irregular maritime migration is unlawful and extremely dangerous," Coast Guard Enforcement Officer Lt. Nick Fujimoto said in a statement to the outlet on Tuesday. "The OVS maritime border security mission is often equal parts law enforcement and humanitarian response, especially as we enter hurricane season and marine weather becomes more severe and unpredictable."

Recommended

This Reporter Had the Perfect Response to the Leftist Lunacy Over Israel’s Hostage Raid Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Last month, Townhall covered how the Coast Guard repatriated 23 Cubans who were en route to the United States by boat.

“Under Title 8, migrants who arrive without authorization will be repatriated and deemed ineligible for legal immigration pathways,” Lt. j.g. Nicholas Fujimoto of the Coast Guard Seventh District Enforcement Branch, said in a statement

“Do not risk your life only to be sent back. Don't take to the sea,” he added.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Reporter Had the Perfect Response to the Leftist Lunacy Over Israel’s Hostage Raid Matt Vespa
Police Department's Message to Beachgoers Concerning Rampant Theft Raises Eyebrows Leah Barkoukis
The Latest Inflation Report Is More Bad News for Bidenomics Spencer Brown
Trump Is Doing Crazy Well - Time to Get Suspicious Kurt Schlichter
Let’s Talk About That Leaked Jan 6 Tape Featuring Nancy Pelosi Townhall Video
Blinken Pressed on Biden's Flow of Aid to Palestinian Terrorists Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Reporter Had the Perfect Response to the Leftist Lunacy Over Israel’s Hostage Raid Matt Vespa
Advertisement