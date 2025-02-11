Trump's Border Czar Has Some Harsh Words for Pope Francis

President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan did not hold back as he responded to Pope Francis’ criticism of mass deportations in the United States.

To recap, Pope Francis addressed bishops in the United States on Tuesday. In a letter, he spoke on Trump’s ongoing mass deportation efforts. This was a policy Trump promised to carry out beginning on the first day of his presidency. The president has kept his word, sending illegal aliens out of the states in droves.

In the Pope’s letter, he asserted that he supports a nation’s right to defend itself from criminals. However, his support stops there.

“The act of deporting people who in many cases have left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution, or serious deterioration of the environment damages the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families, and places them in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness,” he said, claiming that a “rightly formed conscience” would not associate illegal aliens with criminals.

“All the Christian faithful…are called upon to consider the legitimacy of norms and public policies in the light of the dignity of the person and his or her fundamental rights, not vice versa,” the pontiff claimed.

Homan responded to Pope Francis in remarks from the White House.

“I’ve got harsh words for the Pope,” Homan told reporters. “Pope ought to fix the Catholic Church.”

“I’m saying this as a lifelong Catholic,” he continued. I was baptized Catholic, my first Communion as a Catholic, confirmation as a Catholic. He ought to fix the Catholic Church and concentrate on his work and leave border enforcement to us.”

He then added that the Vatican is protected.

“He wants to attack us securing our border? He has a wall around the Vatican, does he not? So he has a wall to protect his people and himself, but we can’t have a wall around the United States,” Homan said. “I wish he’d stick to the Catholic Church and fix that and leave border enforcement to us.”

Homan doubled-down on this in an interview on Newsmax.

“You ought to get out of the business of our national security and our border enforcement work and concentrate on the Catholic church. You got a lot of problems right there in the Catholic church…You got enough to fix in your own home. Leave the border stuff to us…He’s got a border wall ‘round the Vatican. That’s okay? But we can’t have a wall ‘round the United States?” Homan said.

Homan added that thousands of illegal aliens are no longer flooding the United States. As a result, women are not getting sexually assaulted by cartel members or sex trafficked.

“We’re saving lives. And that’s what the Pope ought to be paying attention to if he wants to get in our business,” he concluded.