Trump Was Asked If He Would Deport Prince Harry. Here’s What He Said.

In recent years, Prince Harry and his wife, former actress Meghan Markle, have been at the center of controversy.

In January 2020, the couple stepped down from their roles as senior royals and moved to the United States. Despite this, the entitled couple expected to keep their titles and their security benefits.

They couple later went on Oprah’s program and shredded the British royal family, implying that members of the family were “racist,” among other things. Since then, Markle has tried a variety of different business ventures that have flopped, namely deals with Spotify and Netflix.

Prince Harry’s citizenship has been a topic of discussion, as well. Last year, he officially renounced his British residency and claimed America as his home. According to The Independent, Prince Harry’s American visa should have been denied because he admitted to using recreational drugs in his memoir “Spare.”

However, President Donald Trump told the New York Post on Friday that he is not interested in deporting Prince Harry.

“I don’t want to do that,” Trump said. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Trump then praised other members of the British royal family.

“I think William is a great young man,” he said.

Trump spoke out about Markle in an interview with Piers Morgan years ago.

“Harry is whipped like no person I think I’ve ever seen. I’m not a fan of Meghan…I wasn’t right from the beginning…I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose,” Trump said, adding that he thinks their marriage will end.

At the time of this interview, her late majesty Queen Elizabeth II was still alive. Trump said that the only thing he ever disagreed with her on was the fact that she did not strip them of their titles.