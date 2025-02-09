Wait, USAID Paid for a Radical Islamic Terrorist's College Tuition?
Two New York Firefighters Died From Illnesses Related to 9/11

February 09, 2025
Two firefighters who risked their lives responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center have recently passed away due to illnesses stemming from that day. 

Thomas Dunn, 52, a former member of Engine Company 234 in Brooklyn passed away on Feb. 1, the Uniformed Firefighters Association announced. 

In a separate post, the FDNY Family Assistance Unit confirmed that Dunn succumbed to a “WTC-related illness.” 

“FF Dunn served our great department with honor and dedication for 7 years; answering the call when his city needed him most,” the post said.

 

Two days prior, retired Battalion Chief Dennis J. Collopy, 84, passed away due to an illness associated with his response to the attacks on the World Trade Center.

UFA noted that he served the department for 36 years until he retired in 2003. He had also served in the U.S. Army. 

“We thank Battalion Chief Dennis J. Collopy for his years of service, and especially for his dedicated efforts during the rescue and recovery at Ground Zero,” the organization said.

While the 9/11 terrorist attacks occurred over 20 years ago, the impact of that day is still felt in many ways. There were 343 firefighters who were killed in the line of duty responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center. This is the greatest loss of emergency responders on a single day in U.S. history. 

Since then, over 370 firefighters have passed away from illnesses related to the 9/11 attacks. Last year on 9/11, Townhall reported how nearly 17,000 first responders are suffering from at least one cancer or disease directly linked to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

