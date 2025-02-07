Did Trump Just Sanction Amal Clooney?
An Airplane Has Gone Missing Over Alaska

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 07, 2025 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Mark Thiessen

A plane carrying 10 people on board has gone missing over Alaska, authorities confirmed on Thursday evening. 

The Bering Air Caravan took off from Unalakleet at 2:37 p.m. and was flying to Nome when it suddenly vanished from radars over the Norton Sound inlet at 3:16 p.m. local time. The plane is a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX. The aircraft was 12 miles offshore, the Coast Guard said.

Alaska State Troopers confirmed in a press release that the plane was overdue and could not be located.

Both the United States Air Force and the Coast Guard have deployed teams to search for the plane and its passengers. 

Reportedly, Bering Air serves 32 villages in remote parts of Alaska, mostly on its west coast. Residents in these areas are more likely to opt for air travel instead of driving to get around the region due to severe weather. 

Weather conditions are currently hindering the search for the aircraft, the Weather Channel noted. The volunteer fire department reportedly told the public that weather conditions were too dangerous for anyone to search on their own. 

"Due to weather and visibility, we are limited on air search at the current time," the fire department stated on Thursday.

Friday morning, the department could not provide any updates, explaining that “crews are still searching on the ground, canvassing as much area as possible,” but that “we do not have any updated information on the location of the missing aircraft.”

The identities of the passengers and pilot have not been released.

“Our prayers are with all those on the plane missing out of western Alaska, the Bering Air family, and the entire community of Nome,” Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) said on X.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the passengers, their families and the rescue crew,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) added.

