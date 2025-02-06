This Tech Giant Just Did Away With DEI Initiatives

This week, Google became the latest tech giant to do away with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

In an email on Wednesday, Google informed employees that its diversity hiring targets would be done away with.

This came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order demanding government contractors scrap these “woke” initiatives (via the Associated Press):

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, also signaled the shift in its annual 10-K report it filed this week with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In it, Google removed a line included in previous annual reports saying that it’s “committed to making diversity, equity, and inclusion part of everything we do and to growing a workforce that is representative of the users we serve.” Google generates most of Alphabet’s annual revenue of $350 billion and accounts for almost all of its worldwide workforce of 183,000.

“We’re committed to creating a workplace where all our employees can succeed and have equal opportunities, and over the last year we’ve been reviewing our programs designed to help us get there,” Google said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“We’ve updated our 10-K language to reflect this, and as a federal contractor, our teams are also evaluating changes required following recent court decisions and executive orders on this topic,” they asserted.

Google follows Meta’s lead. Last month, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta’s DEI initiatives would go away.

"Race-based hiring quotas are immoral and un-American and we applaud Google for its decision to end them,” Will Hild, the executive director of Consumers’ Research told Townhall.

“Skilled American workers should never be barred from jobs because of the color of their skin. As the wall of DEI discrimination continues to crumble nationwide, this announcement is yet another example of President Trump bringing back a culture of competence to America,” Hild added.