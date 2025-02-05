Female Athletes Celebrate Trump Banning Men From Women's Sports

Wednesday marks the 39th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD).

President Donald Trump commemorated this day by signing an executive order banning so-called “transgenders” from women’s sports.

Going forward, any school that allows men to compete against women or use their locker rooms will lose federal funding under Title IX.

For anyone who thinks this is rare, it is not. Townhall covered how a shocking United Nations report titled "Violence against women and girls in sports" showed that female athletes have lost nearly 900 medals to so-called "transgender" athletes.

The order, titled "No Men in Women's Sports," mandates that Title IX be interpreted as prohibiting the participation of transgender girls and women in female sports. This is a far cry from the Biden administration’s approach to Title IX.

"From now on, women's sports will be only for women," Trump said when he signed the order. "The war on women's sports is over."

"America rejects transgender lunacy," he added.

Female athletes took to X to celebrate this executive order.

Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies pointed out that it’s important that Trump banned “males” from women’s sports.

One of Will “Lia” Thomas’ former teammates, Paula Scanlan, was present when Trump signed the order.

can you spot me smiling for losing my “right” to have a man undress in my locker room 18 times a week? https://t.co/QH0M6Ky5E9 — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) February 5, 2025

I can’t wait to show my future daughters this video. What an honor is was to celebrate with our President 🤍 pic.twitter.com/c7d8PuhYSq — Macy Petty (@macypetty0416) February 5, 2025

After 35 years as a Democrat I’ve been summoned to the Trump White House for the signing of the Executive Order to protect women’s sports. And I’m thrilled & honored to be there. Worst liberal ever.



See you soon @thegaywhostrayd 🇺🇸 https://t.co/8SO3Bd2sgM pic.twitter.com/s9iTFhG2OL — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) February 5, 2025

This day is crucial to ensure that my generation, and the generation that follows, has access to fair competition in sports. It’s crucial to safety. To privacy. https://t.co/BZe2Cr2GX2 — Olivia Krolczyk (@oliviakrolczyk_) February 5, 2025

I hate that the democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only. https://t.co/mevCXPDFFm — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 5, 2025