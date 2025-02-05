Are Harsher Penalties Coming for Threatening Supreme Court Justices?
Female Athletes Celebrate Trump Banning Men From Women's Sports

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 05, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

Wednesday marks the 39th annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). 

President Donald Trump commemorated this day by signing an executive order banning so-called “transgenders” from women’s sports. 

Going forward, any school that allows men to compete against women or use their locker rooms will lose federal funding under Title IX.

For anyone who thinks this is rare, it is not. Townhall covered how a shocking United Nations report titled "Violence against women and girls in sports" showed that female athletes have lost nearly 900 medals to so-called "transgender" athletes.

The order, titled "No Men in Women's Sports," mandates that Title IX be interpreted as prohibiting the participation of transgender girls and women in female sports. This is a far cry from the Biden administration’s approach to Title IX.

"From now on, women's sports will be only for women," Trump said when he signed the order. "The war on women's sports is over."

"America rejects transgender lunacy," he added.

Female athletes took to X to celebrate this executive order. 

Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies pointed out that it’s important that Trump banned “males” from women’s sports. 

One of Will “Lia” Thomas’ former teammates, Paula Scanlan, was present when Trump signed the order. 





