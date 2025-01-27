This Teacher Says He's OK with ICE Raiding His School

A teacher in Texas invited Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to raid his school because his students “don’t even speak English.”

According to the New York Post, Fort Worth Independent School District officials launched an investigation after a substitute teacher took to X to invite the officials to come to his school.

Advertisement

The substitute teacher’s remarks came in a response to a post from ICE detailing the current number of arrests since President Donald Trump took office.

“Yall [sic] should come to Fort Worth, TX to Northside High School. I have many students who don’t even speak English and they are in 10th-11th grade. They have to communicate through their iPhone translator with me,” they wrote.

“The [US Department of Education] should totally overhaul our school system in Texas too,” the teacher added.

Texas teacher invites ICE to raid his school: ‘I have many students who don’t even speak English’ https://t.co/ZKpX6Fdiba pic.twitter.com/cgvxOiZR53 — New York Post (@nypost) January 26, 2025

Reportedly, the school board president, Roxanne Martinez, assured parents that they were “taking this situation very seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible.”

The Post noted that two-thirds of Fort Worth public school students are Hispanic and more than one in three students is learning English as a second language.

The school has not released the name of the teacher who made the post on X. They said he will not be teaching during the investigation.

In a statement, Interim Superintendent Karen Molinar said that they are “committed to maintaining a positive and supportive environment for all students.”

Since Trump took office, he has implemented sweeping border security measures. ICE officials have gone into cities and towns with many illegal aliens and carried out arrests.