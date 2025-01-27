JD Vance Sat Down With CBS News' Margaret Brennan and Quickly Ruined Her...
Trump's Border Czar Shuts Down the Bleeding Heart Antics on Immigration By This...
This Is Exactly How I Want These DOJ Prosecutors to Feel After Trump's...
Week One Into Trump's Second Presidency Showed the Media Couldn't Let January 6...
VIP
Hey, Federal Employees, Welcome to Reality
Raw Power
VIP
Politicians Say It Was a 'Disgusting Miscarriage of Justice' for Biden to Grant...
An American Black Man's Interpretation of the 14th Amendment
Hear, See, Speak No Evil!
America Humbled
DOGE Should Constrain PTAB to Save Money and American Innovation
Mazie Horono’s Laughable Fears About Pam Bondi
With MAGA in Charge, New ‘RINO Removal Project’ Targets Sellout Republicans
Trump’s Opportunity in the Greater Middle East
Tipsheet

Catholic Bishops Came Out Against Trump's Illegal Immigration Policies. Here's How JD Vance Responded.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 27, 2025 9:00 AM
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

In Vice President JD Vance’s first interview in office, he slammed the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) for their role in illegal immigration. 

Vance made the remarks to CBS News’ Margaret Brennan. 

Advertisement

In the interview, Brennan pointed out that the USCCB “condemned some of the executive orders signed by President Trump, specifically those allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enter churches and to enter schools.”

“Do you personally support the idea of conducting a raid or enforcement action in a church service, at a school?” Brennan asked. 

“Of course, if you have a person who is convicted of a violent crime, whether they're an illegal immigrant or a non-illegal immigrant, you have to go and get that person to protect the public safety. That's not unique to immigration,” Vance said. 

“As a practicing Catholic, I was actually heartbroken by that statement. And I think that the US Conference of Catholic Bishops needs to actually look in the mirror a little bit and recognize that when they receive over $100 million to help resettle illegal immigrants, are they worried about humanitarian concerns? Or are they actually worried about their bottom line? We're going to enforce immigration law. We're going to protect the American people,” he said. 

“Donald Trump promised to do that. And I believe the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, if they're worried about the humanitarian costs of immigration enforcement, let them talk about the children who have been sex trafficked because of the wide open border of Joe Biden,” he added.

Recommended

JD Vance Sat Down With CBS News' Margaret Brennan and Quickly Ruined Her Day Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The statement from the USCCB came out on Thursday, days after President Donald Trump took office. 

“We recognize the need for just immigration enforcement and affirm the government’s obligation to carry it out in a targeted, proportional, and humane way,” the statement said. “However, non-emergency immigration enforcement in schools, places of worship, social service agencies, healthcare facilities, or other sensitive settings where people receive essential services would be contrary to the common good. With the mere rescission of the protected areas guidance, we are already witnessing reticence among immigrants to engage in daily life, including sending children to school and attending religious services. All people have a right to fulfill their duty to God without fear.”

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Sat Down With CBS News' Margaret Brennan and Quickly Ruined Her Day Matt Vespa
Trump's Border Czar Shuts Down the Bleeding Heart Antics on Immigration By This ABC News Host Matt Vespa
This Is Exactly How I Want These DOJ Prosecutors to Feel After Trump's Pardons Matt Vespa
Trump’s Shock and Awe Campaign Is Our Conservative Dream Come True Kurt Schlichter
WH Hails Capturing Top Illegal Immigrant Criminals and It's Monumental Sarah Arnold
An American Black Man's Interpretation of the 14th Amendment Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Sat Down With CBS News' Margaret Brennan and Quickly Ruined Her Day Matt Vespa
Advertisement