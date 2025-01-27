Catholic Bishops Came Out Against Trump's Illegal Immigration Policies. Here's How JD Vance Responded.

In Vice President JD Vance’s first interview in office, he slammed the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) for their role in illegal immigration.

Vance made the remarks to CBS News’ Margaret Brennan.

In the interview, Brennan pointed out that the USCCB “condemned some of the executive orders signed by President Trump, specifically those allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enter churches and to enter schools.”

“Do you personally support the idea of conducting a raid or enforcement action in a church service, at a school?” Brennan asked.

“Of course, if you have a person who is convicted of a violent crime, whether they're an illegal immigrant or a non-illegal immigrant, you have to go and get that person to protect the public safety. That's not unique to immigration,” Vance said.

“As a practicing Catholic, I was actually heartbroken by that statement. And I think that the US Conference of Catholic Bishops needs to actually look in the mirror a little bit and recognize that when they receive over $100 million to help resettle illegal immigrants, are they worried about humanitarian concerns? Or are they actually worried about their bottom line? We're going to enforce immigration law. We're going to protect the American people,” he said.

“Donald Trump promised to do that. And I believe the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, if they're worried about the humanitarian costs of immigration enforcement, let them talk about the children who have been sex trafficked because of the wide open border of Joe Biden,” he added.

The statement from the USCCB came out on Thursday, days after President Donald Trump took office.

“We recognize the need for just immigration enforcement and affirm the government’s obligation to carry it out in a targeted, proportional, and humane way,” the statement said. “However, non-emergency immigration enforcement in schools, places of worship, social service agencies, healthcare facilities, or other sensitive settings where people receive essential services would be contrary to the common good. With the mere rescission of the protected areas guidance, we are already witnessing reticence among immigrants to engage in daily life, including sending children to school and attending religious services. All people have a right to fulfill their duty to God without fear.”