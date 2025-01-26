JD Vance's First Interview as VP Is Brilliant

JD Vance delivered a stunning takedown in his first official interview since being sworn in as Vice President. During a heated exchange with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan, Vance shut her down at every turn, making it clear that the mainstream media won’t be able to challenge the new administration’s direction.

For example, during the interview, Brennan tried to make a case for illegal immigration, but Vance wasn’t having any of it. He swiftly pushed back, refusing to entertain her argument.

“We absolutely cannot unleash thousands of unvetted people into our country,” Vance said, to which Brennan claimed that the illegal aliens are “vetted.”

“Just like the guy who planned a terrorist attack in Oklahoma a few months ago? He was allegedly properly vetted…” Vance hit back, leaving Brennan speechless.

“I don't want my children to share a neighborhood with people who are not properly vetted…,” the vice president continued.

Brennan attempted to talk herself out of the hole she dug into, saying, “It wasn't clear if he was radicalized when he got here or while he was living here.”

“I don't really care, Margaret,” Vance said.

NEW: JD Vance continuously shuts down CBS News’ Margaret Brennan after she kept arguing in favor of illegal immigration.



I could watch this all day.



Vance: We absolutely cannot unleash thousands of unvetted people into our country.



Brennan: These people are vetted.



Vance:… pic.twitter.com/mZSxg6dwyz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 26, 2025

And that was just the beginning. Here are more parts that Vance put Brennan into her place during their sit-down interview.

At what point will these leftwing media hacks figure out that they're no match for JD? https://t.co/HqslUDts6U — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 26, 2025

VP VANCE: Pete is a disruptor. What has the bipartisan consensus gotten us? 40 years of war. We haven't won a war as long as I've been alive. We need a big change. This is what the American people want pic.twitter.com/XkJDHmFfjx — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 26, 2025

President Trump’s actions to bring down energy costs won’t just benefit Americans at the gas pump, lower energy prices mean lower costs for Americans at the grocery store and in every other aspect of their lives. pic.twitter.com/2KnIHSMCZ5 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) January 26, 2025

Vice President JD Vance: "This is a very unique country...But just because we were founded by immigrants doesn't mean that 240 years later we have to have the dumbest immigration policy in the world."🔥 pic.twitter.com/dLpIJa6bGu — William Martin (@wsmartin218) January 26, 2025