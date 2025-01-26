If It Wasn't on HBO, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Wouldn't Be Invited Back...
JD Vance's First Interview as VP Is Brilliant

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 26, 2025 3:00 PM
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

JD Vance delivered a stunning takedown in his first official interview since being sworn in as Vice President. During a heated exchange with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan, Vance shut her down at every turn, making it clear that the mainstream media won’t be able to challenge the new administration’s direction. 

For example, during the interview, Brennan tried to make a case for illegal immigration, but Vance wasn’t having any of it. He swiftly pushed back, refusing to entertain her argument. 

“We absolutely cannot unleash thousands of unvetted people into our country,” Vance said, to which Brennan claimed that the illegal aliens are “vetted.” 

“Just like the guy who planned a terrorist attack in Oklahoma a few months ago? He was allegedly properly vetted…” Vance hit back, leaving Brennan speechless. 

“I don't want my children to share a neighborhood with people who are not properly vetted…,” the vice president continued. 

Brennan attempted to talk herself out of the hole she dug into, saying, “It wasn't clear if he was radicalized when he got here or while he was living here.” 

“I don't really care, Margaret,” Vance said. 

And that was just the beginning. Here are more parts that Vance put Brennan into her place during their sit-down interview. 

