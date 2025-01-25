Trump Cooked LA Mayor Karen Bass During California Visit
Tipsheet

Trump Just Wiped Out Biden's Abortion Rights Website

Madeline Leesman
January 25, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Reproductiverights.gov, the website created by the Biden administration to push their pro-abortion agenda, has been shut down. 

This came days after President Donald Trump took office.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services brought forward the website in 2022 as a response to the Supreme Court’s historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

As Townhall covered at the time, the website helped underage girls obtain abortions unbeknownst to their parents. This included helping the girls find funding for their abortions. 

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) wrote on X that “They’re wasting no time assaulting freedom.”

This isn’t the only online resource from the Biden administration that Trump took out this week. 

After Trump took office, he took down the White House page in Spanish. Now, the page shows a “404” error and says “GO HOME.” Some X users pointed out that this also implies that illegal aliens in the United States should go home.

Additionally, Trump shut down the controversial CBP One app after he took office. The app, rolled out by the Biden administration, helped illegal aliens come to the United States.

