Trump Just Wiped Out Biden’s Abortion Rights Website

Reproductiverights.gov, the website created by the Biden administration to push their pro-abortion agenda, has been shut down.

This came days after President Donald Trump took office.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services brought forward the website in 2022 as a response to the Supreme Court’s historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

As Townhall covered at the time, the website helped underage girls obtain abortions unbeknownst to their parents. This included helping the girls find funding for their abortions.

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) wrote on X that “They’re wasting no time assaulting freedom.”

Just hours after taking the oath of office, Donald Trump took down https://t.co/mM8VKA42q2 — a website to help women find health care and understand their rights.



They’re wasting no time assaulting freedom. pic.twitter.com/EDPLZhJJbL — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) January 20, 2025

This isn’t the only online resource from the Biden administration that Trump took out this week.

After Trump took office, he took down the White House page in Spanish. Now, the page shows a “404” error and says “GO HOME.” Some X users pointed out that this also implies that illegal aliens in the United States should go home.

404 PAGE NOT FOUND: "La Casa Blanca," the Spanish-language website and X account for the White House, have been deleted. pic.twitter.com/aIOvVW8pfL — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2025

Additionally, Trump shut down the controversial CBP One app after he took office. The app, rolled out by the Biden administration, helped illegal aliens come to the United States.