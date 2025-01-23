‘F*** Trump’: This Criminal Illegal Alien Got Deported on Camera

An illegal alien who committed a slew of crimes in the United States was deported right after President Donald Trump assumed office. He wasn’t too happy about it.

Footage of the illegal alien getting taken away was captured by Fox News during a ride along with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

As he was placed in an ICE vehicle, the alien said, “I’m not going back to Haiti.”

“ICE says he’s a gang member with 17 criminal convictions in recent years,” Fox’s Bill Melugin said in the segment.

“F*** Trump, you feel me? Yo, Biden forever, bro! Thank Obama for everything that he did for me, bro!” the criminal said as he threw a tantrum about being taken away by ICE.

"I'm not going back to Haiti. F*ck Trump, Biden forever!" - Criminal alien during a deportation operation yesterday



Vice President JD Vance reacted to the segment on X.

“An illegal alien with 17 criminal convictions really hates President Trump for sending him back to Haiti. He's grateful to Biden for letting him come here,” Vance wrote.

“I'm glad we're deporting him,” he added. “Do you agree or would you like him as your neighbor?”

Elon Musk responded to the clip, saying “wow.”

Since Trump took office, he has signed several executive orders surrounding illegal immigration. This included wiping out birthright citizenship for children of people in the United States illegally. Additionally, his administration is expected to continue rounding up illegals in left-wing cities and deporting them.