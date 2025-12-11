Meet Sarah Stalker, the Kentucky Democrat Who Wants Your Kids to Feel Bad About Their Skin Color

If you've never heard of Kentucky State Rep. Sarah Stalker, don't worry — we hadn't either. And after this video went viral, we're going to guess Stalker wishes we hadn't heard of her, either.

This writer likes to call women like Stalker AWFLs, short for "affluent, white, female Leftists" because it works on many levels. See, Stalker is a white woman, and she feels bad about her race. Because misery loves company, she wants white kids in Kentucky schools to grow up feeling bad about their skin color, too.

Kentucky Representative Sarah Stalker says white children need the opportunity to feel bad about their skin color in K-12 educational settings. pic.twitter.com/Oq85uKEpKD — Andrew Cooperrider (@KYCooperrider) December 10, 2025

"I'm going to be honest," Stalker says. "I don't feel good about being white every day. For a lot of reasons. Because it's a point of privilege that I get to move through the world in a way that so many of my other colleagues and friends and family members in the community don't get the privilege to do."

First, this shows Stalker has a major case of "main character syndrome," where she thinks the world revolves around her. We'd love for her to provide examples of the ways she gets to "move around the community" that are different from anyone else in the community.

"And I'm just a female, just a woman. Just a white woman. If I was a white man, I would be functioning from a point of even greater privilege," Stalker continues. "I think we're missing an opportunity when kids...have a moment to reflect about how the color of their skin does and does not allow them to move through the world...running to them and trying to stifle that, and trying to say 'You shouldn't feel bad, so we don't ever want to expose you to something that is going to make you have to pause, and have maybe some internal feelings' it's a missed opportunity for some really good dialogue."

This is such a demented way of thinking. It takes an immutable, unchanging characteristic and makes it inherently bad. That's racist, by the way, but Stalker would never realize that. It tells these kids that their skin color is a bad thing, and because it can never change it doesn't matter who they are as people — they were born bad and will always be bad. Even if they spend their lives pandering to woke DEI stuff like Stalker does, she says she still feels bad for being white.

She thinks she's showing everyone how good and kind she is by denigrating her own race, when all she's doing is creating racial division and resentment.



Telling ANY kids to feel bad for the color of their skin is child abuse. Stop indoctrinating kids with this garbage and let… — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) December 10, 2025

It is absolutely child abuse, for all the reasons we've outlined above.

This is a condescending pander for votes. She doesn’t even really believe this. She’s cynically debasing herself because she thinks stupid people of color won’t see through this bullshit and vote for her. — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) December 11, 2025

Oh, this is probably true on some level. Stalker hasn't given up her seat, her day job (if she has one), her house, or her money to a person of color. She enjoys that privilege; she just wants your kids to feel bad about it.

We need to teach white liberals about hari kiri, so they can restrict their suicidal urges to themselves and not inflict them on all of society. https://t.co/s32aCzUpD9 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) December 10, 2025

They'd claim that was cultural appropriation, though.

I wish I could share this wisdom with every man who ever died in a coal mine https://t.co/OO1cyCYkdy — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) December 11, 2025

Or any many in one of the numerous dangerous professions that a) keep our world working and b) are predominately male.

This is what the Democratic Party is today.