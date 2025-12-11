There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies
Meet Sarah Stalker, the Kentucky Democrat Who Wants Your Kids to Feel Bad About Their Skin Color

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 11, 2025 8:30 AM
Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP

If you've never heard of Kentucky State Rep. Sarah Stalker, don't worry — we hadn't either. And after this video went viral, we're going to guess Stalker wishes we hadn't heard of her, either.

This writer likes to call women like Stalker AWFLs, short for "affluent, white, female Leftists" because it works on many levels. See, Stalker is a white woman, and she feels bad about her race. Because misery loves company, she wants white kids in Kentucky schools to grow up feeling bad about their skin color, too.

"I'm going to be honest," Stalker says. "I don't feel good about being white every day. For a lot of reasons. Because it's a point of privilege that I get to move through the world in a way that so many of my other colleagues and friends and family members in the community don't get the privilege to do."

First, this shows Stalker has a major case of "main character syndrome," where she thinks the world revolves around her. We'd love for her to provide examples of the ways she gets to "move around the community" that are different from anyone else in the community.

"And I'm just a female, just a woman. Just a white woman. If I was a white man, I would be functioning from a point of even greater privilege," Stalker continues. "I think we're missing an opportunity when kids...have a moment to reflect about how the color of their skin does and does not allow them to move through the world...running to them and trying to stifle that, and trying to say 'You shouldn't feel bad, so we don't ever want to expose you to something that is going to make you have to pause, and have maybe some internal feelings' it's a missed opportunity for some really good dialogue."

There’s Nothing Funnier Than Fussy, Furious Euroweenies Kurt Schlichter
CRITICAL RACE THEORY EDUCATION KENTUCKY DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

This is such a demented way of thinking. It takes an immutable, unchanging characteristic and makes it inherently bad. That's racist, by the way, but Stalker would never realize that. It tells these kids that their skin color is a bad thing, and because it can never change it doesn't matter who they are as people — they were born bad and will always be bad. Even if they spend their lives pandering to woke DEI stuff like Stalker does, she says she still feels bad for being white.

It is absolutely child abuse, for all the reasons we've outlined above.

Oh, this is probably true on some level. Stalker hasn't given up her seat, her day job (if she has one), her house, or her money to a person of color. She enjoys that privilege; she just wants your kids to feel bad about it.

They'd claim that was cultural appropriation, though.

Or any many in one of the numerous dangerous professions that a) keep our world working and b) are predominately male.

This is what the Democratic Party is today.

