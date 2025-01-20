Donald Trump Is Ready to Fight. So Are We.
These Democrat States Will Raise the American Flags for Trump's Inauguration

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 20, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office again on Monday, Jan. 20. This happens to fall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

Last month, former President Jimmy Carter passed away at 100 years old. Flags were ordered to be held at half-staff for 30 days to honor his life, which is protocol. This overlapped with Trump’s inauguration. 

Republican governors like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began announcing that they would order the American flags in their states to be raised to full staff for Trump’s inauguration. Republican Speaker Mike Johnson made a similar announcement. Shockingly, some Democrat governors have followed suit.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) directed that American flags in his state fly full-staff for Donald Trump’s second Inauguration Day. According to POLITICO, this may be an “attempt to cool down his feud” with Trump (via POLITICO):

California’s buy-in to the symbolism of the new administration comes as tensions have been ratcheting up between Newsom and the president-elect. Trump has slammed Newsom for his response to the wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles, blaming the governor for the spread of the fires in a post on Truth Social.

“I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this,” Trump wrote, after referring to him as “Gavin Newscum.”

In the Golden State, flags will be temporarily raised at the state Capitol in Sacramento.

In addition, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) announced that flags in his state should be temporarily raised for Trump’s swearing-in.

Of the twelve Democrat-led states POLITICO contacted, five states confirmed that they will keep their flags half-mast.

