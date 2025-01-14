One GOP Governor Just Ordered the Flags Full Staff. Here's Why.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has ordered the American flags on state property to be flown at full staff to mark President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. This bypasses the national mourning period for former President Jimmy Carter, who died on Dec. 29.

“Inauguration Day is a day of celebration for America,” Abbott wrote in a post on X.

“Today, I ordered flags raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol & state buildings for President Trump’s inauguration,” he added. “While we honor President Carter’s service, we also celebrate an incoming President & our bright future.”

Included with the post was a press release from Abbott’s office.

“Texas continues to mourn with our fellow Americans across the country over the passing of former President Jimmy Carter,” Abbott said in a statement. “On January 20, our great nation will celebrate our democratic tradition of transferring power to a new President by inaugurating the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. As we unite our country and usher in this new era of leadership, I ordered all flags to be raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol and all state buildings for the inauguration of President Trump.”

“While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America.”

On Jan. 3, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that Democrats are “giddy” about the American flag being “half mast” during his inauguration.

“They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves. Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years - It’s a total mess!” he wrote.

“Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.