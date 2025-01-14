After a GOP Senator Dropped These Remarks, Just Confirm Pete Hegseth Now
Donald Trump Announces Creation of a New Government Agency
Thomas Massie Removed From Rules Committee After Opposing House Speaker Mike Johnson
Here's How Pete Hegseth Performed During His Senate Confirmation Hearing
Pete Hegseth Shuts Down Democratic Senators Grilling Him on Women in Combat
VIP
Why SCOTUS Decision on Gun Control Laws Might Not Be the End of...
One Notable Figure Will Not Attend Trump's Inauguration
People Sure Are Noticing How Terrible Tim Kaine's Line of Questioning for Pete...
VIP
Is This the Comeback Option for Andrew Cuomo?
The House Just Passed Legislation Banning Men From Women’s Sports
Biden Uses Foreign Policy Speech to Remind Americans How Obsessed He Is With...
Pedophiles Could See the Death Penalty Under New House Bills
VIP
About Face: Poland's Hasty Reversal on an Outrageous Threat
Pete Hegseth Had the Perfect Response to Claims of 'White Supremacy' Within the...
Tipsheet

Remember How Flags Were Going to Be Held at Half-Staff for Jimmy Carter? Well...

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 14, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Late last month, former President Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100 on December 29. Flags were ordered to be held at half-staff for 30 days to honor the 39th president, which would cut into President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, something the former and future president wasn't too thrilled about. Earlier on Tuesday, however, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced that flags will be flown at full-staff for the inauguration, meant to be a celebratory occasion, before returning to as they were.

Advertisement

"On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump," Johnson posted to X. "The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter."

Trump previously took to Truth Social to lament how flags would be flown for his inauguration, pointing out that "Democrats are all 'giddy'" about it, "because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves."

He also pointed out that, if flags were to indeed be flown at half-mast for his inauguration, it would be for the first time.

"In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it," Trump's post also read. "Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Recommended

People Sure Are Noticing How Terrible Tim Kaine's Line of Questioning for Pete Hegseth Was Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Play out it indeed did, as Johnson made his announcement on Tuesday morning, six days before the inauguration. The flags at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's residence in West Palm Beach, Florida, are also already back to flying at full height. 

Johnson and Trump aren't the only ones breaking up the timeline. On Monday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced that he ordered flags to be at full-staff. "While we honor President Carter’s service, we also celebrate an incoming President & our bright future," he mentioned in a post over X. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

People Sure Are Noticing How Terrible Tim Kaine's Line of Questioning for Pete Hegseth Was Rebecca Downs
After a GOP Senator Dropped These Remarks, Just Confirm Pete Hegseth Now Matt Vespa
Here's How Pete Hegseth Performed During His Senate Confirmation Hearing Jeff Charles
Pete Hegseth Had the Perfect Response to Claims of 'White Supremacy' Within the U.S. Military Mia Cathell
Hirono Went Off the Rails Questioning Pete Hegseth Matt Vespa
Donald Trump Announces Creation of a New Government Agency Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
People Sure Are Noticing How Terrible Tim Kaine's Line of Questioning for Pete Hegseth Was Rebecca Downs
Advertisement