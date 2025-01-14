Remember How Flags Were Going to Be Held at Half-Staff for Jimmy Carter? Well...

Late last month, former President Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100 on December 29. Flags were ordered to be held at half-staff for 30 days to honor the 39th president, which would cut into President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, something the former and future president wasn't too thrilled about. Earlier on Tuesday, however, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced that flags will be flown at full-staff for the inauguration, meant to be a celebratory occasion, before returning to as they were.

Advertisement

"On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump," Johnson posted to X. "The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter."

On January 20th, the flags at the Capitol will fly at full-staff to celebrate our country coming together behind the inauguration of our 47th President, Donald Trump.



The flags will be lowered back to half-staff the following day to continue honoring President Jimmy Carter. — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 14, 2025

Trump previously took to Truth Social to lament how flags would be flown for his inauguration, pointing out that "Democrats are all 'giddy'" about it, "because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves."

He also pointed out that, if flags were to indeed be flown at half-mast for his inauguration, it would be for the first time.

"In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it," Trump's post also read. "Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The Democrats are all “giddy” about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at “half mast” during my Inauguration. They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves. Look at what… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 3, 2025

Play out it indeed did, as Johnson made his announcement on Tuesday morning, six days before the inauguration. The flags at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's residence in West Palm Beach, Florida, are also already back to flying at full height.

Johnson and Trump aren't the only ones breaking up the timeline. On Monday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) announced that he ordered flags to be at full-staff. "While we honor President Carter’s service, we also celebrate an incoming President & our bright future," he mentioned in a post over X.