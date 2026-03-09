Why This NBC Poll on Dems and ICE Is Flat-Out Hilarious

We know they’re deep in their media bubbles. Even Bill Maher has exposed that on his program. Liberal America was grossly uninformed about the COVID pandemic, and seems, ironically, disinterested in the Trump moment and the resurgence of populism. For a group that prides itself on wanting to experience new things, for lack of a better term, this is exceptionally close-minded. Ah, alas, that’s the true nature of a liberal: claiming to support other views but then recoiling or being appalled to find out that indeed other people have different takes on the issues.

What kills me about this NBC News poll is that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, long dragged by the liberal media, is more popular than the Democratic Party.

americans like ICE more than the democratic party lmfao https://t.co/xwmAS6k1uT — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 8, 2026

For all the whining, lectures, and other liberal tantrums thrown against ICE in the wake of the Renee Good and Alex Pretti shootings, the agency is more popular than Democrats. What a gut punch, and something that operatives on both sides should take note of since it’s clear the Minneapolis mayhem was a manufactured circus. Also, in Good’s case, people who aren’t insane know a) don’t get involved in police actions, and b) you’re going to get shot trying to run over federal agents.

In Pretti’s case, he was an unhinged leftist who tried to stop a deportation operation. Again, don’t interfere in a police action. Your emotions don’t make you right.

The only thing more unpopular than Democrats is artifical intelligence.

