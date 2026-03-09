This Is How What Democratic Socialists of America Really Think of Displaced Iranians and Cubans

The Left loves to talk about respecting people's "lived experiences," especially when it comes to DEI nonsense. But, as with everything the Left says, there are some people with lived experiences that threaten the Left's political agenda, so that notion of respecting "lived experiences" has a short shelf life.

For a long time, Leftists have attacked people who fled communist nations who speak out against the horrors of communism, because they reveal the truth about that ideology: it's oppressive, violent, and impoverishes everyone. Normally, the Left is just happy to dismiss these people.

Now, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is escalating things, calling for the deaths of Cubans and Iranians in the diaspora because they disrupt the Left's narratives.

“Just bomb parts of LA and Miami. It’d be a better planet for it.”



DSA member Djamil Lakhdar-Hamina calls Iranians and Cubans in the diaspora some of the worst “worms” and jokes about how they should be killed. pic.twitter.com/aNs9QTzhCi — Canary Mission (@canarymission) March 8, 2026

"Seeing the Iranian diaspora like, just, cheer on their country getting just bombed, like what?" Lakhdar-Hamina said. "There has to be an Olympic competition between the worst [worms] in the world and on the podium, you know, competing for gold. You have the Cubans on the one side and the Iranians on the other. You know, just bomb ... large swaths of L.A. and Miami. We'd be, it'd be a better planet for it."

They are supporters of totalitarianism — W. Clayton (@weciv01) March 9, 2026

Yes, they are. And violence against their political opponents.

Interesting that being racist against diaspora Iranians is now socially acceptable. I have never experienced so much abuse and racism as I have in the last 10 days. Because so-called progressives like him have taken to IRGC propaganda. — Dena Rafati (@DenaRafati94) March 9, 2026

They've not only bought into the IRGC propaganda, they hate America and want to remake it as a communist nightmare. Cubans and Iranians make America look good and communism/totalitarianism look bad, so they must be eliminated.

Understand that the DSA is unambiguously in favor of terrorism. https://t.co/S94Tbz33Fs — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) March 9, 2026

Unambiguously.

Their mayor in NYC dismissed Islamic terrorism just this weekend.

The Trump administration should treat the DSA as a terrorist organization. Federal prosecutors should start open ended investigations into its members and find reasons to lock them up. https://t.co/D9VzSbAQqL — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) March 9, 2026

Yes, it should.

DSA members want to murder Iranian-Americans and Cuban-Americans who have lived through the socialism and fascism they advocate. That’s all you need to know about the violent hate group that calls itself “democratic socialists of America.” https://t.co/OE1Si9rm8t — Sam Yebri (@samyebri) March 9, 2026

It tells us everything we need to know.

The DSA is making moves to elect its candidates across the country. Mamdani was elected in NYC, and a few others have popped up in local races across the country. This video is a stark reminder of what the DSA supports, and the lengths to which it will apparently go to push its agenda.

