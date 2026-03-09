You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump
Why This NBC Poll on Dems and ICE Is Flat-Out Hilarious
The Liberal Media Reaction to the NYC IED Attack Was Laughably Predictable
Democrats and the Stench of Desperation
It Turns Out Democrats Once Waged War on Married Female Voters, and Guess Who It Helped
Everyone's in on It
Intersectionality and Abandoned Leadership Is Killing the Democrats
Accountability, the New Political Buzzword
Stop the Harmful Time-Changing Ritual
Kitchen-Table Politics: Why Prescription Drug Costs Could Decide the Midterms
Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Veteran’s Identity and Using VA Health Care for 3 Decades
Seventh U.S. Service Member Killed in Operation Epic Fury
NYPD Investigates Suspicious Device in Manhattan Vehicle After Apparent Terror Plot
NYPD Confirms Real IED Thrown at Protest Crowd
Tipsheet

This Is How What Democratic Socialists of America Really Think of Displaced Iranians and Cubans

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 09, 2026 7:30 AM
This Is How What Democratic Socialists of America Really Think of Displaced Iranians and Cubans
AP Photo/Ismael Francisco

The Left loves to talk about respecting people's "lived experiences," especially when it comes to DEI nonsense. But, as with everything the Left says, there are some people with lived experiences that threaten the Left's political agenda, so that notion of respecting "lived experiences" has a short shelf life.

For a long time, Leftists have attacked people who fled communist nations who speak out against the horrors of communism, because they reveal the truth about that ideology: it's oppressive, violent, and impoverishes everyone. Normally, the Left is just happy to dismiss these people.

Now, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is escalating things, calling for the deaths of Cubans and Iranians in the diaspora because they disrupt the Left's narratives.

"Seeing the Iranian diaspora like, just, cheer on their country getting just bombed, like what?" Lakhdar-Hamina said. "There has to be an Olympic competition between the worst [worms] in the world and on the podium, you know, competing for gold. You have the Cubans on the one side and the Iranians on the other. You know, just bomb ... large swaths of L.A. and Miami. We'd be, it'd be a better planet for it."

Yes, they are. And violence against their political opponents.

They've not only bought into the IRGC propaganda, they hate America and want to remake it as a communist nightmare. Cubans and Iranians make America look good and communism/totalitarianism look bad, so they must be eliminated.

Unambiguously.

Their mayor in NYC dismissed Islamic terrorism just this weekend.

Yes, it should.

It tells us everything we need to know.

The DSA is making moves to elect its candidates across the country. Mamdani was elected in NYC, and a few others have popped up in local races across the country. This video is a stark reminder of what the DSA supports, and the lengths to which it will apparently go to push its agenda.

