Over Half of 'Trans Women' in Jail in One State Have Been Convicted of Sex Crimes

Just over half of the men who identify as “transgender women” who are imprisoned in Wisconsin have committed at least one count of sexual assault, according to documents obtained by The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project.

According to the documents, 161 men who believe they are women are housed in Wisconsin’s prisons. Eighty-one of them (50.3 percent) have been convicted “of at least one count of sexual assault or sexual abuse.”

Included in this list are the following crimes: Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Trafficking of a Child, Bestiality, Rape, Sexual Intercourse Without Consent, Forced Viewing of a Sexual Act, and many others.

Here is a list of the disgusting Sex Crimes in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/q01fUPyJEz — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) August 24, 2023

“Men belong with men and men only in prison,” Mike Howell, director of the Oversight Project, told The Heritage Foundation’s news outlet The Daily Signal. “Putting sex offender men claiming to be women in cells with women is another reason the world laughs at America’s moral decline. Prison is for punishment, not degenerate sexual behavior.”

The Wisconsin DOC reportedly did not tell the Signal if it houses biological males in women’s facilities, which is a growing problem in the United States and in countries like the United Kingdom.

Last month, Townhall covered how a male murderer who identifies as “transgender” and was sent to a women’s prison has been accused of “preying” on inmates and bragging about receiving “special treatment.”

Last year, Townhall reported how a male prisoner named Demi Minor in New Jersey, who said he identified as a woman, ended up impregnating two female inmates at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women. In an interview with the New York Post, Minor's former foster mother, Dr. Wanda Broach-Butts, said that she believes Minor is a "psychopath" and used transgenderism as a "ploy" to get locked up among females.