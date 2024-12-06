Bill Clinton Breaks His Silence on Joe Biden Pardoning His Son

This week, former President Bill Clinton said in an interview that President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, is not the same as the time Clinton pardoned his brother, Roger Clinton.

“I want to know what you actually think of the pardon, of Biden’s pardon for his son,” Andrew Ross Sorkin asked the former commander-in-chief at the 2024 Dealbook Summit.

“This was not on my plan originally, but I thought — you know what? Everybody, we were out in that hallway, we’re all talking about that, and I said, ‘I’m going to ask the president first,’” Sorkin added.

“Well, I think that the president did have reason to believe that the nature of the offenses involved were likely to produce far stronger adverse consequences for his son than they would for any normal person under the same circumstances,” Clinton said.

“But, I would urge all of you to just look at the facts before you make a judgement and see what they’re talking about and what the context is. Because, I’m reading – somebody said ‘Well, this is just like when Bill Clinton pardoned his brother’ – well, it’s not. My brother did 14 months in a federal prison for something he did when he was 20. And, I supported it, and he testified, told the truth about what he’d done when he had a drug problem and helped bring down a larger enterprise. They sentenced him, he served 14 months, then he got out,” Clinton said.

“I wish he hadn’t said he wasn’t going to do it,” Clinton explained. “It does weaken his case.”

This past summer, Biden said on the record that he would not pardon his son.