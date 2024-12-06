There's Some Good News on Kash Patel's FBI Director Nomination
Former WaPo Reporter Had an Awful Take on the Murder of Insurance CEO
The Washington Post Cannot Be Serious About This Headline About Pete Hegseth
Trump Names Our Next Ambassador to China
What the Trump Nominees Have Not Done – And Will Not Do
One Major City Just Voted Unanimously to Protect Illegal Immigrants
What Do Americans Think About the Hunter Biden Pardon? Here's What a New...
JCN Says November's 'Solid' Jobs Report Is Due to One Reason
VIP
There's Something Very Unsettling Happening Over NJ Skies
Jury Deadlocked in Daniel Penny Trial
Hollywood Actress Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why Some Parents 'Trans'...
Another Trump Miracle: Will Jeff Bezos join Elon Musk in promoting his DOGE...
Hunter Biden Lies Come Full Circle
Deeply Disappointed in USPS
Tipsheet

Bill Clinton Breaks His Silence on Joe Biden Pardoning His Son

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 06, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

This week, former President Bill Clinton said in an interview that President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, is not the same as the time Clinton pardoned his brother, Roger Clinton. 

Advertisement

“I want to know what you actually think of the pardon, of Biden’s pardon for his son,” Andrew Ross Sorkin asked the former commander-in-chief at the 2024 Dealbook Summit. 

“This was not on my plan originally, but I thought — you know what? Everybody, we were out in that hallway, we’re all talking about that, and I said, ‘I’m going to ask the president first,’” Sorkin added. 

“Well, I think that the president did have reason to believe that the nature of the offenses involved were likely to produce far stronger adverse consequences for his son than they would for any normal person under the same circumstances,” Clinton said.

“But, I would urge all of you to just look at the facts before you make a judgement and see what they’re talking about and what the context is. Because, I’m reading – somebody said ‘Well, this is just like when Bill Clinton pardoned his brother’ – well, it’s not. My brother did 14 months in a federal prison for something he did when he was 20. And, I supported it, and he testified, told the truth about what he’d done when he had a drug problem and helped bring down a larger enterprise. They sentenced him, he served 14 months, then he got out,” Clinton said.

Recommended

Jury Deadlocked in Daniel Penny Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement

“I wish he hadn’t said he wasn’t going to do it,” Clinton explained. “It does weaken his case.”

This past summer, Biden said on the record that he would not pardon his son.

Tags: BIDEN CRIME FAMILY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jury Deadlocked in Daniel Penny Trial Mia Cathell
What the Trump Nominees Have Not Done – And Will Not Do Victor Davis Hanson
Hollywood Actress Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Why Some Parents 'Trans' Their Kids Madeline Leesman
One Major City Just Voted Unanimously to Protect Illegal Immigrants Leah Barkoukis
What Do Americans Think About the Hunter Biden Pardon? Here's What a New Poll Found. Leah Barkoukis
The Washington Post Cannot Be Serious About This Headline About Pete Hegseth Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jury Deadlocked in Daniel Penny Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement