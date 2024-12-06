Hollywood Actress: Having a Trans Child Makes Me 'Much More Interesting'

Actress Annette Bening issued remarks in front of the United States Supreme Court this week where she said that having a transgender child makes her “much more interesting.”

Bening took part in a protest organized by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in our nation’s capital during oral arguments for a case surrounding so-called “gender-affirming health care” for kids. This encompasses hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and sex reassignment surgery.

The case, United States v. Skrmetti, centers around restricting this so-called "transgender care" for gender dysphoric minors in Tennessee.

Oral arguments for the case began on Wednesday. Predictably, protestors in favor of this type of barbaric “care” for minors descended upon Washington, D.C. Including Hollywood leftists.

In her remarks, Bening spoke about having a transgender child.

“I think the greatest gift of my life is to have kids and to have a transgender child has made me so much more interesting. So much more wise,” she claimed.

“And for the Supreme Court justices, I encourage them to talk to their kids. Their grandkids. Their nieces and nephews. Because I’ll bet if they really sit down and ask them, ‘Do you know trans kids around you? Do you have any non-binary friends?’ They’re going to say yes. And they’re going to say that this is part of the beautiful rainbow of human beings everywhere,” she added.