Sarah McBride Responds to Speaker Mike Johnson's Bathroom Rules for the U.S. Capitol

Rep.-elect Tim "Sarah" McBride (D-DE), a “transgender” who was elected to the United States House of Representatives, said this week that “she” will comply with Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) policy requiring elected officials to use restrooms that align with their biological sex.

Advertisement

“I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them,” McBride said in a statement shared on Wednesday.

BREAKING: Trans Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, D-Del., says she will use the men’s restroom on Capitol Hill



“I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them.” pic.twitter.com/zEwmQc1hbW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 20, 2024

As Leah covered on Tuesday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) filed a resolution barring men from women's restrooms at the U.S. Capitol.

“Never thought this would have to happen, but we are introducing a resolution banning biological men from entering protected spaces for women on Capitol grounds,” she wrote on X.

Never thought this would have to happen, but we are introducing a resolution banning biological men from entering protected spaces for women on Capitol grounds. Protecting biological women starts here and it starts now. https://t.co/oX7SJLB6JZ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 18, 2024

On Wednesday, Johnson announced that “transgender women” are not permitted to use bathrooms in the Capitol that match their gender identity.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Johnson said. “It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol.”

“Women deserve women’s only spaces,” he added.