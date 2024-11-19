Mace Introduces Resolution Banning Men From Using Women's Restrooms on Capitol Grounds

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) introduced a resolution on Monday that would ban biological men from using the women’s restrooms inside the Capitol Building—a move that comes as the first transgender member of Congress will be sworn in at the beginning of January.

Advertisement

“Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story,” Mace said on X, sharing an attachment of her resolution.

Mace is currently working with House leadership to include the bathroom restrictions into a rules package, sources familiar with the matter say. If unsuccessful, she intends to pursue “a privileged motion,” which would allow her to bypass standard procedural requirements. The timing of the proposed resolution coincides with Democrat Sarah McBride‘s upcoming swearing-in this January. McBride made history in November as the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. [...] The measure charges the House sergeant-at-arms, William McFarland, with enforcing the ban, according to text previewed by The Hill, but it is unclear how the House’s chief law enforcement officer will determine who can and cannot use the Capitol’s facilities. [...] Mace is pushing for the measure to be included in the rules package for the 119th Congress, or for it to be brought to the floor and voted on as a standalone rule outside the package. If the bill, however, is not included in the 119th Congress rules package or brought to the floor as a standalone rule, Mace would force a vote on the legislation, the source said. The House is set to vote on a rules package for the next Congress in early January, which will require a majority vote for passage. Republicans are poised to have a razor-thin majority when the next session gavels in. (NewsNation)

“Never thought this would have to happen, but we are introducing a resolution banning biological men from entering protected spaces for women on Capitol grounds. Protecting biological women starts here and it starts now,” Mace said in a follow-up post on X.

Never thought this would have to happen, but we are introducing a resolution banning biological men from entering protected spaces for women on Capitol grounds. Protecting biological women starts here and it starts now. https://t.co/oX7SJLB6JZ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 18, 2024

"Common sense might as well start in DC!" 🔥 https://t.co/3aFSKtx3T5 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 19, 2024

Democratic Rep.-elect Tim "Sarah" McBride pushed back on X.

“Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness,” McBride wrote on X.

“This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing,” McBride added. “We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars. Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Advertisement