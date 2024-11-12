Liberal Women Are Stocking Up on Abortion Pills After Trump's Election Victory

This week, Townhall covered how left-wing women who are angry about former President Donald Trump prevailing in the 2024 election have begun a “sex strike” in response.

It doesn’t stop there. According to reports, some women have begun stockpiling abortion pills, as well. In some more extreme cases, women are making plans to get sterilized.

According to The Hill, medication abortion providers reported a surge in requests for and purchases of the drugs in the hours after President-elect Trump was reelected last Tuesday (via The Hill):

Aid Access, a nonprofit organization that connects people to mail-order abortion pills, told The Hill it experienced more than a 16-fold increase in abortion medication requests the day after the election. Typically, the site receives about 600 requests a day for the abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol, the most common medication abortion regimen, according to executive director Rebecca Gomperts. It received 10,000 requests the day after the election. Emergency contraception company Cadence OTC also experienced a boom in purchases — five times the amount the company normally sees in a week in just one day after the election, according to a spokesperson. Wisp, a sexual and reproductive telehealth company, has similarly seen a tremendous increase in requests for abortion pills as well as emergency contraception like Plan B in the aftermath of Election Day.

Townhall already covered how some women on TikTok have made videos urging women to get a hysterectomy and break up with their Republican boyfriends.

Last week, Townhall covered how former White House press secretary turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki went on an unhinged rant about Trump when he was announced as the winner in the 2024 election.

“This is a man who has also bragged about overturning Roe v. Wade and stripping away women’s bodily autonomy,” Psaki said.

“I wish I had better news for my daughter later this morning,” she said. “I wish I could have called her and told her that the first woman president had just been elected. I wish that. I won’t be able to do that.”