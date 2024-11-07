Jen Psaki Loses Her Mind Over Trump's Win

Former White House press secretary turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki went on an unhinged tirade about former President Donald Trump when he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

After MSBC called the race for Trump, Psaki said, “For so many of you watching right now, that news is, to say the least, a lot to digest; I understand that personally.”

That’s not all.

“After he lost four years ago, he refused to accept the outcome and incited a violent insurrection in our nation’s capital. He’s campaigned while facing criminal indictments related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 results, and he’s run as a convicted felon,” Psaki said.

“During his campaign he has also promised to essentially be an authoritarian leader; to use power like no American president ever has before and wield that power to go after his political enemies. This is a man who has also bragged about overturning Roe v. Wade and stripping away women’s bodily autonomy. He’s promised to conduct mass deportations, to crack down on the rights of millions of Americans,” Psaki continued, failing to mention that illegal immigrants are not Americans and do not have the same rights that Americans have.

“I wish I had better news for my daughter later this morning,” she said. “I wish I could have called her and told her that the first woman president had just been elected. I wish that. I won’t be able to do that.”

Watch the moment Jen Psaki calls the race for President Trump on MSNBC before delivering one of most hyperbolic, unhinged descriptions of Donald Trump you’ll ever hear.



What an epic day!! pic.twitter.com/9MzPjR3CFt — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 6, 2024

Psaki previously made fun of voters in Virginia for caring about illegal immigration. She laughed it off by insulting Americans in West Virginia.