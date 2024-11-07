The Left Remains in Total Shambles Over Trump's Win
It's No Mystery What Caused Kamala to Get Walloped By Trump
She Lost All Seven...
Trump Secured Two Wins on Election Night
After Kamala Got Trounced by Trump, Dems Have Begun 'Clawing Each Others' Eyes...
Democrats Have Learned Nothing, Maybe They’re Too Stupid Too
How a Blue-Collar Billionaire From Queens Became a Man of the People
How to Lose a Campaign in 9 Easy Steps
Massachusetts Governor Vows to Defend Illegal Immigrants From Trump's Mass Deportation Pla...
Arizona Voters Choose to Follow Texas' Lead on State-Level Immigration Enforcement
Remember How Kamala Harris Broke Fundraising Records? Well...
VIP
Do Dems Regret This Statement They Gave After RFK Jr. Backed Trump?
Kamala Harris Blasted as 'Coward of Howard' for Abandoning Her Base
Americans Rejected the Harris-Walz Radical Abortion Campaign
Tipsheet

Jen Psaki Loses Her Mind Over Trump's Win

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 07, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Former White House press secretary turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki went on an unhinged tirade about former President Donald Trump when he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. 

Advertisement

After MSBC called the race for Trump, Psaki said, “For so many of you watching right now, that news is, to say the least, a lot to digest; I understand that personally.”

That’s not all. 

“After he lost four years ago, he refused to accept the outcome and incited a violent insurrection in our nation’s capital. He’s campaigned while facing criminal indictments related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 results, and he’s run as a convicted felon,” Psaki said. 

“During his campaign he has also promised to essentially be an authoritarian leader; to use power like no American president ever has before and wield that power to go after his political enemies. This is a man who has also bragged about overturning Roe v. Wade and stripping away women’s bodily autonomy. He’s promised to conduct mass deportations, to crack down on the rights of millions of Americans,” Psaki continued, failing to mention that illegal immigrants are not Americans and do not have the same rights that Americans have.

“I wish I had better news for my daughter later this morning,” she said. “I wish I could have called her and told her that the first woman president had just been elected. I wish that. I won’t be able to do that.”

Recommended

The Left Remains in Total Shambles Over Trump's Win Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Psaki previously made fun of voters in Virginia for caring about illegal immigration. She laughed it off by insulting Americans in West Virginia. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left Remains in Total Shambles Over Trump's Win Matt Vespa
We Won and We Need to Act Like It Kurt Schlichter
She Lost All Seven... Matt Vespa
Remember How Kamala Harris Broke Fundraising Records? Well... Leah Barkoukis
It's No Mystery What Caused Kamala to Get Walloped By Trump Matt Vespa
Obama Reacts to Trump's Shellacking of Kamala Harris Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Left Remains in Total Shambles Over Trump's Win Matt Vespa
Advertisement