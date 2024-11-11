Here's the Shocking Way Some Liberal Women Are Responding to Trump's Election Victory

Liberal women who are angry about former President Donald Trump prevailing in the 2024 election have begun a “sex strike” in response.

According to the New York Post, the trend took off on the social media platform TikTok after Trump’s win.

Advertisement

Reportedly, this was inspired by South Korea’s “4B” movement against gender-based violence. Some women in the country have vowed to follow the four “no’s” — no sex, no dating or marriage and no having children with men.

That’s not all. Some users have made videos encouraging women to go a step further and get a hysterectomy and break up with their Republican counterparts (via NYP):

As a woman, my bodily autonomy matters, and this is my way to exercise sovereignty over that,” said a TikTokker, who encouraged other women to “delete their dating apps” in solidarity. “If you need someone to cuddle or give you a kiss, I bet you one of your girlfriends would do it, and you don’t even need to be gay. It’s OK to have a lot of platonic love for the next four years,” she said.

In some instances, women have filmed themselves shaving their heads to protest Trump (via NYP):

“F–k being skinny, f–k being hot, f–k being all the things that the patriarchy wants us to be, ’cause clearly they don’t give a s–t about us,” said one user who began haphazardly shaving her full head of hair on camera. “Stop dating men, stop having sex with men, stop talking to men, divorce your husbands, leave your f–king boyfriends, leave them,” she said.

Last week, Townhall covered how former White House press secretary turned MSNBC host Jen Psaki went on an unhinged rant about Trump when he was announced as the winner in the 2024 election.

“This is a man who has also bragged about overturning Roe v. Wade and stripping away women’s bodily autonomy,” Psaki said.

“I wish I had better news for my daughter later this morning,” she said. “I wish I could have called her and told her that the first woman president had just been elected. I wish that. I won’t be able to do that.”