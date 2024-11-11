Lee Zeldin Lands Trump Cabinet Position
Tipsheet

AOC Questioned Voters Who Voted for Her and Trump. Here’s What They Said.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 11, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In the aftermath of the 2024 election, New York “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questioned voters who voted for herself and former President Donald Trump. She shared their responses on Instagram. 

Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “I’m LISTENING” on her Instagram story with a list of responses from her followers. 

“People who support both Trump & me OR voted Trump/Dem, tell us why,” her initial prompt said. 

“It’s real simple, trump [sic] and you care for the working class,” one response said. 

“Trump is going to get us the money and let’s [sic] men have a voice,” another said. 

“I feel that you both are outsiders compared to the rest of DC, and less ‘establishment,’” another wrote. 

In a follow-up post, Ocasio-Cortex said, “This is why I say that we should be signing up to knock on doors and be on the phones.” 

“If you’re only tuning in to [mass media], you will think that most people fall along this spectrum, and a lot of people don’t,” she said.

In recent weeks, Ocasio-Cortez has lashed out at President-elect Donald Trump. In one case, she flew off the handle over the fact that we worked a shift at a McDonald’s, which Townhall covered.

“They’re not trying to empathize with us. They are making fun of us,” she added. “Donald Trump thinks that people who work at McDonald’s are a joke.”

