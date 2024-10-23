AOC Has a Meltdown About Trump Working at McDonald's

To no surprise, New York “squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw a fit about former President Donald Trump working at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s over the weekend.

As Townhall covered, Trump spent his Sunday flipping burgers and deep-frying French fries at McDonald’s and meeting supporters at the drive-through window. Multiple times, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that she worked at McDonald’s, though there’s no proof.

“I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald's," Trump said. “I've really wanted to do this all my life. And now I'm going to do it because she didn't do it.”

WATCH: The crowd roars as President Trump waves from the McDonald's drive-through window pic.twitter.com/i6tgRhT6Uv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

Reportedly, Ocasio-Cortez flipped out about Trump working at McDonald’s in front of a crowd of people during an event with the United Auto Workers (UAW).

“You’ve got Donald Trump putting on a little McDonald’s costume because he thinks that’s what people do,” Ocasio-Cortez reportedly said.

“They’re not trying to empathize with us. They are making fun of us,” she added. “Donald Trump thinks that people who work at McDonald’s are a joke.”

AOC is crying that Trump had the nerve to "put on a McDonald's costume" pic.twitter.com/rJnVGeLzd5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 21, 2024

For months, Harris has touted that she worked at the fast food giant. The company has not confirmed if she worked there or not.

“She shouldn't lie about it. McDonald's confirmed four times that she never worked here. But let's not talk about that. It's an amazing business. It's an amazing country. And we're going to make America greater than ever before,” Trump reportedly said.