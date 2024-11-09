Bill Maher: Liberal Reactions to Trump's Win Is Everything I Hate About the...
Arizona's Senate Race Has Been Called

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 09, 2024 9:10 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) has won Arizona’s Senate race for the 2024 election.

The race was called by Decision Desk on Saturday night at 8:57pm, four days after polls closed in the state. He defeated his Republican opponent, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R)

A poll released late last week showed the Lake had “closed the gap” in the race (via Newsweek):

The poll released on Friday by YouGov/The Times of London/SAY24 finds Lake trailing Gallego by 5 percentage points. A 49 percent plurality of registered Arizona voters said that they were backing Gallego, while 44 percent chose Lake. The poll was conducted from October 25 to October 31 and has a 4.4 percent margin of error.

Before this, Lake was not performing as well, the outlet noted. 

Lake previously ran to become governor of the Grand Canyon state in 2022, as Townhall covered. Shortly after, she expressed interest in a Senate run. 

Lake was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and ran on a platform that emphasized securing the porous southern border.

The day before the election, Lake said that her opponent supports far-left policies, like “brainwashing our children” along with providing children with irreversible sex surgeries.

“It’s barbaric,” she wrote. “We've got to vote Radical Ruben out of office because we need common-sense people in DC, who will protect our kids.”

