Guess What Iran Did Right After Biden Gave Them $6 Billion
IRS Official Describes Whistleblower Gary Shapley As a 'Fantastic' Agent
An Ex-NYT Flees Podcast After Being Asked About Hunter Biden Reporting
It Looks Like the Historic Hollywood Strike Could Be Ending Soon
GOP Rep to Garland: Many Americans Feel the Justice Department Has Become the...
Biden Administration Announces Another Pandemic Program Is Coming Back
As the Border Crisis Rages on, DHS Just Made a Move That Affects...
Ken Paxton Tells Tucker Carlson Who He Thinks Was Behind Failed Effort to...
Massive Number of Migrants Traveling Toward US Border Is Now Affecting International Trade...
Are Ordinary Americans Buying 'Bidenomics'?
Virginia Democrats Go for New Low Right Before Statewide Elections
Randi Weingarten Brutally Fact-Checked, Again
Leaked Veterans Affairs Training Video Claims Men Can Get Pregnant, Promotes Abortion
In Biden's America, a Man Killed a 'Republican' Teen and Got a Slap...
Tipsheet

Kari Lake to Announce 2024 Senate Bid: Report

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 21, 2023 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake will announce her bid for the United States Senate as early as next month, according to a report from Politico.

Lake ran for governor of Arizona in 2022 and previously worked as a journalist. According to the report, Lake’s interest in a Senate run has “largely frozen the GOP field for the seat,” which is currently held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Last month, reports  former Senate GOP candidate Blake Masters was considering running (via Politico):

Advertisement

There is no specific date set for Lake’s launch but it will almost certainly come in the month of October, according to a person familiar with her plans who was granted anonymity to speak candidly.

The Arizona race is a crucial swing state that could determine control of the Senate. Sinema’s switch to become an independent last year roiled the race for her seat. She has not said whether or not she will seek reelection and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego already launched a Senate campaign.

On the GOP side, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is running. The New York Times reported that Trump called Masters shortly after news broke of his Senate plans and expressed doubt that he could beat Lake in a primary. Masters lost a 2022 bid to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly after some GOP leaders soured on his campaign.

In 2021, Townhall interviewed Lake shortly after she announced her candidacy for governor. 

“I have been covering this state for over 27 years. I know this state inside and out.” Lake said in the interview. “I am well aware of the kind of change in leadership the people of Arizona are looking for.”

Recommended

America Is Becoming a Joke Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“Thousands and thousands of people have moved to Arizona in recent years to flee the high tax, over regulated states they came from.” Lake continued. “Arizona is the symbol of western freedom — we want to keep it that way. Arizona is a place where people can move to, to be far away from the overbearing elements of the federal government. We need to keep it that way.”

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

America Is Becoming a Joke Kurt Schlichter
Guess What Iran Did Right After Biden Gave Them $6 Billion Katie Pavlich
Ken Paxton Tells Tucker Carlson Who He Thinks Was Behind Failed Effort to Impeach Him Leah Barkoukis
Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Heard WaPo Was Writing a Hit Piece on Him, So He Called Them Matt Vespa
In Biden's America, a Man Killed a 'Republican' Teen and Got a Slap on the Wrist Mia Cathell
Randi Weingarten Brutally Fact-Checked, Again Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
America Is Becoming a Joke Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement