Kari Lake to Announce 2024 Senate Bid: Report

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake will announce her bid for the United States Senate as early as next month, according to a report from Politico.

Lake ran for governor of Arizona in 2022 and previously worked as a journalist. According to the report, Lake’s interest in a Senate run has “largely frozen the GOP field for the seat,” which is currently held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Last month, reports former Senate GOP candidate Blake Masters was considering running (via Politico):

There is no specific date set for Lake’s launch but it will almost certainly come in the month of October, according to a person familiar with her plans who was granted anonymity to speak candidly. The Arizona race is a crucial swing state that could determine control of the Senate. Sinema’s switch to become an independent last year roiled the race for her seat. She has not said whether or not she will seek reelection and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego already launched a Senate campaign. On the GOP side, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is running. The New York Times reported that Trump called Masters shortly after news broke of his Senate plans and expressed doubt that he could beat Lake in a primary. Masters lost a 2022 bid to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly after some GOP leaders soured on his campaign.

In 2021, Townhall interviewed Lake shortly after she announced her candidacy for governor.

“I have been covering this state for over 27 years. I know this state inside and out.” Lake said in the interview. “I am well aware of the kind of change in leadership the people of Arizona are looking for.”

“Thousands and thousands of people have moved to Arizona in recent years to flee the high tax, over regulated states they came from.” Lake continued. “Arizona is the symbol of western freedom — we want to keep it that way. Arizona is a place where people can move to, to be far away from the overbearing elements of the federal government. We need to keep it that way.”