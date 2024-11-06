Where Is Kamala Harris?
Tipsheet

RFK: Some Departments at the FDA ‘Have to Go’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 06, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In an interview this week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that there are departments at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that “have to go.”

In “some” categories, Kennedy said, there are top officials at the agency that need to be dismissed for not protecting American kids. This boils down to the chemicals and other ingredients that are allowed in food targeted at children, he explained.

Kennedy made the remarks in an interview with MSNBC.

“In some categories of workers, their entire department, like the nutrition departments at FDA that…have to go. They are not doing their job. They’re not protecting our kids. Why do we have Froot Loops in this country that have 19 ingredients and you go to Canada and it’s got two or three?” he said. 

Kennedy was then asked if he would eliminate any agencies. 

“To eliminate the agencies, as long as it requires congressional approval, I wouldn’t be doing that. I can get corruption out of the agencies…I’ve sued all those agencies,” he said.

Earlier this year, Kennedy dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump. Trump prevailed on Election Day, as Townhall covered.

Decision Desk called the race for the former president at 1:21 a.m. on Wednesday. 

