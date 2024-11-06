Haley Calls on Harris to Concede

Former President Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday.

As of right now, Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to concede the race. This is a far cry from her statements about being a leader who represents all Americans, whether you voted for her or not.

Former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, called on Harris to practice what she preaches about “unity” and concede.

“The American people have spoken,” Haley said. “Now, it’s time for the American people to come together, pray for our country, and start the process of a peaceful transition.”

“That begins with Kamala Harris conceding. You can’t just talk about unity in a campaign, you have to show it regardless of the outcome,” she added.

That begins with Kamala Harris conceding. You can’t just talk… — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 6, 2024

In July, the former ambassador sent a cease-and-desist letter to a Kamala Harris PAC. The group, “Haley Voters for Harris,” consisted of former Haley voters who urged people to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

"Kamala Harris and I are total opposites on every issue. Any attempt to use my name to support her or her agenda is deceptive and wrong," Haley said in a statement on the situation, as Townhall covered. "I support Donald Trump because he understands we need to make America strong, safe, and prosperous."