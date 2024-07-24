Here's Why Nikki Haley Sent a Cease and Desist Letter to a Kamala Harris PAC

On Tuesday, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley sent a “cease and desist” message to a group known as “Haley Voters for Harris.” The group consists of former Haley voters who are urging people to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

"Kamala Harris and I are total opposites on every issue. Any attempt to use my name to support her or her agenda is deceptive and wrong," Haley said in a statement shared to Fox News on Tuesday. "I support Donald Trump because he understands we need to make America strong, safe, and prosperous."

Lawyers for Nikki Haley for President wrote a letter demanding the group “cease and desist from any unlawful use of Ambassador Haley’s name in your political action committee name, and from any use of her name, image or likeness that implies her support for the election of Kamala Harris as President of the United States.”

“Moreover, any use by you of Ambassador Haley’s name, image, or likeness is without her permission. Ambassador Haley has been clear in her support of Harris’ opponent. Any intimation that Ambassador Haley supports Harris is intentionally false and misleading,” the letter said.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced that he would not run for reelection. This came after weeks of pressure from Democrats to drop out of the race after Biden’s disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden shared on Sunday.

Shortly after Biden’s announcement, he endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee.

“We support @JoeBiden's recommendation and will immediately change the name of our organization to Haley Voters for Harris,” the group wrote on X. “There is no time to lose.”

“She was a tough prosecutor,” the group wrote, before encouraging Harris to select Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro (PA), Gov. Roy Cooper (NC) or Gov. Andy Beshear (KY). The organization described these radical leftists as “moderate.”

The group responded to Haley’s cease and desist letter stating that they will “not be suppressed.”

“We enthusiastically supported Ambassador Haley over former President Trump in the primaries and our mission is to encourage likeminded voters to vote for Vice President Harris in November,” the letter said. “We do not claim to represent Ambassador Haley and her views.”

