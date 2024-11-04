Democrats Release Fear-Mongering Abortion Ad Days Before Election Day

An ad released late last week by Progress Action Fund and Defend the Vote claims that women will die if pro-life laws are in place.

In the ad, a pregnant woman is laying on the floor in pain while her husband is on the phone with a doctor.

“John, she needs an abortion, or she is going to die from the pregnancy,” the doctor says. Then, the couple’s Republican congressman appears and says that the woman cannot get an abortion.

“We banned abortion. No exceptions,” he tells the husband.

“You can’t do this. She’s dying,” the husband responds.

“I won the last election, so it’s my decision,” the congressman replies.

Women across America are dying because Republican states have banned abortion.



No exceptions.



If Republicans win in November, they've said they'll pass a national abortion ban. This video shows what will happen in every state.#MAGAAbortionBan pic.twitter.com/xobauIKU6j — Progress Action Fund | Republicans In Your Bedroom (@progressaf3) November 2, 2024

On the campaign trail, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), have touted the lie that women will be denied “life-saving care” if pro-life laws are in place.

Predictably, the mainstream media has gone along with this. Last month, Townhall covered how MSNBC commentator Mika Brzezinski claimed that former President Donald Trump is “killing women” because he played a pivotal role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

“He is killing us. I’m talking about us women. He is killing us. He is putting us at risk. He is making us afraid to have babies. He is putting our reproductive health at risk and some women have died already because of this. So, we can see right now what’s coming,” she claimed.