Tipsheet

MSNBC Commentator Flies Off the Handle, Says Trump Is 'Killing Women'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 27, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On-air this week, MSNBC commentator Mika Brzezinski claimed that former President Donald Trump is killing women. 

Brzezinski made the remarks on Thursday. 

“Trump’s fascism…it’s the lead story every day. His cozying up to dictators, his obsession with Hitler that has now come out, what he has said about our veterans and what he wants to do with the military against his political adversaries, it’s all huge news,” Brzezinski said.

“This is the future we are looking at in the next Trump term, if there is one. But, this is what voters know right now,” she continued, adding, “he is killing us. I’m talking about us women. He is killing us. He is putting us at risk. He is making us afraid to have babies. He is putting our reproductive health at risk and some women have died already because of this. So, we can see right now what’s coming.” 

Brzezinski then claimed that the reports about Trump’s “obsession” with Hitler “shouldn’t be questioned by idiots.”

“What is happening right now with women is real and it is playing out across America,” she concluded.

Brzezinski’s remarks echo the rhetoric used by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to blame Trump for women’s deaths due to pro-life laws. This is because Trump appointed three pro-life justices to the Supreme Court who played parts in overturning Roe v. Wade.  

On Friday, Harris will be in Texas, where a strict pro-life law stands, to campaign about abortion rights. 

