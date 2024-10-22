The FBI Makes an Announcement About the Pentagon Leaker
Here's How You Knew Libs Were Going to Melt Down When Trump Visited...
What These Michigan Voters Just Said Doesn't Bode Too Well for Kamala
Oh, You Knew Kamala Was Going to Drop These Remarks About Male Voters
Is There Something Cooking in Nevada?
Trump Is Right. There Is an ‘Enemy Within’ the United States
How Michigan's Secretary of State Responded to Musk's Simple Question on Voter Registratio...
Walz Defends Campaign's Association With Cheney
Texas AG Demands FEC Take Action After Investigation Shows 'Suspicious Donations' Made Thr...
VIP
'No Stunt': Woman Served by Trump at McDonald's Speaks Out About the Experience
Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Arrested on Sex Trafficking Charges
Politico Publishes Insane Piece Fantasizing About Trump Overturning the Election
Our Rich Revolutionaries
VIP
That Was Fast: Day One of Florida's Early In-Person Voting Wipes Out Democrats'...
Tipsheet

Harris Mocked Rally Attendees Who Shouted ‘Jesus is Lord.’ Here’s How Vance Handled the Same Situation.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 22, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On the campaign trail this month, Vice President Kamala Harris openly mocked attendees at her rally who shouted “Jesus is Lord.” This is a far cry from how Sen. JD Vance responded to supporters at his rally who did the same thing. 

Advertisement

As Townhall covered, mocked pro-life attendees at one of her rallies who shouted “Christ is king,” and “Jesus is Lord.” 

When the attendee shouted this, Harris retorted,”You guys are at the wrong rally.”

The audience applauded her for saying that.

At a Vance campaign event in Wisconsin on Sunday, an attendee shouted “Jesus is king” as Vance was speaking. 

"I say this as a Christian, as a person who was baptized for the first time just a few years ago. There is something really bizarre with Kamala Harris' anti-Christian rhetoric and anti-Christian approach to public policy," Vance said. 

Then, the attendee shouted, “Jesus is king.”

“That’s right, Jesus is king,” Vance retorted. The audience erupted in applause. 

“I don’t think that we’ve seen anything like this in modern American politics,” Vance added, referring to the anti-Christian rhetoric coming from the Harris-Walz campaign. 

Recommended

How Michigan's Secretary of State Responded to Musk's Simple Question on Voter Registration Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Shortly after Harris gave her flippant response to the attendees who shouted “Jesus is lord,” she paraded into a church in Georgia to push her “souls to the polls” campaign initiative. 

“Our country is at a crossroads, and where we go from here is up to us as Americans and as people of faith,” Harris reportedly said at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.

“We face this question: What kind of country do we want to live in?” she said. “A country of chaos, fear and hate, or a country of freedom, compassion and justice?”

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Michigan's Secretary of State Responded to Musk's Simple Question on Voter Registration Leah Barkoukis
The FBI Makes an Announcement About the Pentagon Leaker Katie Pavlich
Trump Is Right. There Is an ‘Enemy Within’ the United States Derek Hunter
Here's How You Knew Libs Were Going to Melt Down When Trump Visited McDonald's Matt Vespa
Politico Publishes Insane Piece Fantasizing About Trump Overturning the Election Mia Cathell
What These Michigan Voters Just Said Doesn't Bode Too Well for Kamala Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How Michigan's Secretary of State Responded to Musk's Simple Question on Voter Registration Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement