Harris Mocked Rally Attendees Who Shouted ‘Jesus is Lord.’ Here’s How Vance Handled the Same Situation.

On the campaign trail this month, Vice President Kamala Harris openly mocked attendees at her rally who shouted “Jesus is Lord.” This is a far cry from how Sen. JD Vance responded to supporters at his rally who did the same thing.

As Townhall covered, mocked pro-life attendees at one of her rallies who shouted “Christ is king,” and “Jesus is Lord.”

When the attendee shouted this, Harris retorted,”You guys are at the wrong rally.”

The audience applauded her for saying that.

Kamala Harris exposes her vile hatred toward Christians once again by ridiculing a rallygoer for invoking the name of God.



“JESUS IS LORD!”



KAMALA: “You are at the wrong rally.” pic.twitter.com/wzY5ya6DDR — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) October 18, 2024

At a Vance campaign event in Wisconsin on Sunday, an attendee shouted “Jesus is king” as Vance was speaking.

"I say this as a Christian, as a person who was baptized for the first time just a few years ago. There is something really bizarre with Kamala Harris' anti-Christian rhetoric and anti-Christian approach to public policy," Vance said.

Then, the attendee shouted, “Jesus is king.”

“That’s right, Jesus is king,” Vance retorted. The audience erupted in applause.

“I don’t think that we’ve seen anything like this in modern American politics,” Vance added, referring to the anti-Christian rhetoric coming from the Harris-Walz campaign.

One presidential ticket openly mocks and ridicules Christians who invoke the name of God, while the other proudly embraces our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



The choice couldn’t be more clear. pic.twitter.com/3xPQadZ7Gx — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) October 21, 2024

Shortly after Harris gave her flippant response to the attendees who shouted “Jesus is lord,” she paraded into a church in Georgia to push her “souls to the polls” campaign initiative.

“Our country is at a crossroads, and where we go from here is up to us as Americans and as people of faith,” Harris reportedly said at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.

“We face this question: What kind of country do we want to live in?” she said. “A country of chaos, fear and hate, or a country of freedom, compassion and justice?”